Upcycling Fashion

Ten next-generation fashion style innovators from esteemed institutions around the Philippines recently gathered at the Atrium of the SM Megamall Mega Fashion Hall for an Apparel Upcycle Competition to prove that there is more to fashion than just glamor.

In line with the Sinulid: Epilogue, the last installment of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) Fashion Design and Merchandising (FDM) program’s three-part annual and highly anticipated fashion event, the national contest challenged the young artists to not just recycle but to create a new and high quality ensemble out of the available garments provided by RTW brand Forever 21 and various textiles from Benilde supplemented by their own accessories.

The participants were assigned individual work stations, each equipped with industrial sewing machines from Triple K and tools from Manila Fashion Supplies which assisted the contestants in transforming their sketches into original and fully-constructed looks.

Three-piece creations from ten graduating Benildeans were the centerpieces of the Sinulid: Epilogue, a stunning exhibition of concepts, collections and fashion technologies. Outputs of the competitors after five grueling hours were likewise showcased.

After a rigorous three-day judging processes, Marinelle Salvador from the Fashion Institute of the Philippines was chosen as the top entry and took home an energy-saving Jack F4 Direct Drive Lockstitch Industrial Sewing Machine with a table and a stand from Triple K.

Aj Aldeguer Javier, also from the Fashion Institute of the Philippines, landed in second place and earned a Fairgate Starter Set inclusive of a 24-inch by 14-inch Fairgate L-Square, 24-inch Fairgate Hip Curve, 12-inch French Curve, 18-inch grading ruler and a ruler tote from Manila Fashion Supplies plus an overnight stay at Hotel Benilde Maison de La Salle.

Meanwhile, Jan Paul Martinez from the University of the Philippines Diliman finished in third spot and bagged a Kai Scissors Set composed of a Kai 7205 8-inch professional tailoring shears and a Kai N5135 5.5-inch embroidery scissors from Manila Fashion Supplies and an SM gift certificate.

The roster of talented contenders included Joanna Rizza David from the University of the Philippines Diliman, Fredric Leysa from Benilde FDM, Alexandria Olarte and Mark Marlon Mokamad from Institute of Fashion and Creative Arts, Sheena Si from the Fashion Institute of Design and Arts and Kenneth Tan and Gilbert Sumandal, both from the Institute of Creative Entrepreneurship.

The Apparel Upcycle Competition provided opportunities to the promising innovators and engaged other budding designers in their mutual pursuit of a more sustainable fashion industry.