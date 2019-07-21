All about marinades
IN MY BASKET - Lydia D. Castillo (The Philippine Star) - July 21, 2019 - 12:00am

The homemaker is more challenged now that price of foodstuff has gone up.

Inspite of the ready availability of Japanese and Korean mixes, some home cooks still stick to their original concoctions, marinades made from their own mixes. We have joined this bandwagon and have concocted at least two mixes different that we now share with our home cook readers.

 

Orange Marmalade Marinade for Grilled Chicken

1/4 cup orange juice

1 tablespoon of orange marmalade

1/2 tablespoon peach preserve

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

A pinch of ground pepper Mix all ingredients well, arrange chicken pieces on a griller and pour half of the marinade over the chicken.

Cook on medium heat, turning once. Thicken the rest of the marinade to sauce consistency and serve with the chicken. You can pair this with a green salad or light soup.

 

Grilled Chicken Marinade

Clean and drain chicken. In a casserole, pour a cup of left over red wine. Add one tablespoon light soy sauce sauce and ground pepper. Let stand for at least an hour before  roasting.

Serve with garlic rice.

Cream Dory in Mustard Cream

Mix two tablespoons of prepared mustard, a tablepoon of Worcestershire sauce and ground pepper. Season the fish with salt, pepper and juice of one calamansi. Pour marinade over fish and grill.

Have a savory Sunday meal!

E-mail me at lydiadolores34@gmail.com.

