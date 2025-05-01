In VITRO

(From left) ePLDT and VITRO Inc. president and CEO Victor Genuino, PLDT SVP and Enterprise Business head Patricio Pineda, PLDT chief operating officer Menardo "Butch" Jimenez, Jr., DTI Secretary Cristina Roque, DICT Secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., PLDT chairman and CEO Manuel V Pangilinan, Santa Rosa Mayor Arlene Arcillas, Smart Communications chief operating officer Anastacio "Boy" R. Martirez, the author.

VITRO Inc. is the Philippines’ pioneer and leading hyperscale-grade data center service provider.

It provides secure, reliable, and compliant data center solutions to empower the mission-critical operations of its enterprise and hyperscale clients.

Established under ePLDT in 2000, VITRO has the largest local data center footprint with 11 state-of-the-art facilities leveraging on the expertise and world-class telecommunication infrastructure of the PLDT Group.

As a trusted partner in the data center space, VITRO is home to the top local and global enterprises in the Philippines, enabling business resilience and accelerating enterprise growth in the digital age.

Just recently, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (PBBM) and PLDT chairman, president and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan (MVP), led the inauguration of VITRO Sta. Rosa (VSR), the country’s first hyperscale data center built specifically for Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads and the company’s 11th state-of-the-art facility located in Laguna’s fast-growing tech corridor.

PBBM, MVP and the author.

Accompanying the President were Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque as well as newly minted Information and Communication Technology Secretary Henry Aguda. Santa Rosa Mayor Arlene Arcillas was also present, as was ePLDT and VITRO president Victor Genuino, who led the contingent of PLDT and SMART officers and managers.

In his speech, the President said that he does not only congratulate ePLDT and VITRO for what they have done, but he would also like to congratulate the Philippines because we now have this incredible facility, which makes us AI-ready and definitely in the running to compete with our neighbors and our partners all around the world. And that, according to him, is a very important achievement.

The President said that the launch of the VITRO center stands as proof that the Philippines is future-ready for the digital realm. There is some work left to do but we are ready to do that work so we can be an equal player in the world of data and data processing.

According to PBBM, this launch also reflects our commitment to regional development. We bring the digital progress beyond outside of Metro Manila and into the heart of our provinces. Fully energized. Artificial Intelligence-ready. Built to support hyperscale, cloud, and enterprise workloads; in other words, the Googles, the Amazons, the Facebooks of this world.

PLDT chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan.

“As a powerful tool though in the digital age, this mega-infrastructure provides essential protection for sensitive data across the public and private sectors,” the President remarked.

“The launch of this landmark ICT infrastructure is also a testament to the people-centered future we are building — a Philippines where technology and human connection go hand in hand and exist seamlessly.”

“Over the past couple of years,” according to the President, “the Philippines has made meaningful strides in the digital space.

“The inauguration of VSR signals the country’s readiness to attract the world’s largest technology companies and showcase our regional competitiveness in the digital space. More than that, this technological development is an investment in the future of every Filipino,” President Marcos said.

In response, chairman MVP said, “We do intend to expand our data center capability for up to 500 MW. We have to be at least equal to the capacity of Malaysia…You have our pledge, Mr. President, to make the Philippines a data center hub.”

To echo again the words of PBBM, “in today’s world, data is as critical as water and electricity. We need to strengthen further our digital infrastructure, especially for critical, private, and confidential data.

“We need to safeguard our digital security. We need to secure our digital future.” *