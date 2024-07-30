How to bag the real thing

With social media scrolling becoming a habit for most, information on the latest luxury bags have become more accessible. Seeing celebrities, our favorite influencers and even friends posting about their latest luxury item makes some of us dream of having one for ourselves or to give as gifts to our loved ones.

But with the prices of these luxury brands increasing so fast, it has become an alternative to buy vintage or secondhand bags with a few even going to the extent of buying counterfeit items.

This is where Entrupy enters — to assure us that what we are buying is the real thing.

“Entrupy began at New York University and has grown to become the world’s trusted AI authentication solution for luxury items and sneakers,” says Vidyuth Srinivasan, CEO of Entrupy. “We are relied upon by top marketplaces, resellers, law enforcement agencies, governments, and brands in over 90 countries to combat counterfeits and build trust in the supply chain. Our extensive database on luxury bags and sneakers, the largest in the world, allows us to authenticate items with 99 percent accuracy and 100 percent financial guarantee.”

The Philippines is the largest market in Southeast Asia and the third largest in Asia for their services. Often, their Certificate of Authenticity can be seen in posts by Filipino celebrities and influencers who purchase secondhand luxury items, as it guarantees the authenticity of purchases.

“As counterfeiters have become better and faster at what they do, we want to ensure that consumers are guaranteed real products,” Vidyuth adds. “At Entrupy, we have three pillars: speed, accuracy and financial guarantee. We are the only company in that space that offers insurance as we are confident in our product.”

Entrupy can authenticate any physical product through microscopy and imagery using a scalable, AI-powered Objective Decision-Making tool.

It has collaborated with well-known consignment stores, resellers, and pawnshops within the luxury reuse market. Entrupy users in the Philippines are consignment stores, online resellers (including live-resellers, pawnshops, and resellers with physical stores.)

‘Buy from reputable sellers.’

Here are Viyuth’s tips on buying secondhand luxury items:

1.Research the item: Understand when the bag came out or was originally produced. It’s easy to search the image against Google/brand site to see what collection it may have been part of. If it’s not coming up easily, that might be a flag that the item isn’t an authentic design from the brand. Familiarize yourself with the brand’s characteristics, common designs, and materials.

2.Buy from reputable sellers: Ask the seller where they are sourcing their bags from. It’s important to research the seller, and ensure they are transparent about where they are getting their merchandise from. You can trust sellers listed on Entrupy’s site. All these sellers use Entrupy’s authentication services.

3.Check authenticity: Make sure the seller is using a third-party authentication service, like Entrupy. Beyond just the receipt or brand authorization card, it’s important for merchandise to be inspected beyond the paperwork and common markers. If you’re unsure, always request certificates of authenticity and always double check if the certificates are authentic.

4.Inspect an item’s condition carefully: look for detailed photos and descriptions of the item if buying from an online platform like TikTok Shop. If possible, inspect the item in person to check for wear, damage, or repairs. If parts have been replaced overtime, it can make the item inauthentic depending on the brand.

5.Understand return policies: look out for sellers that offer return policies in case the item doesn’t meet your expectations or is found to be inauthentic.

6.Know the market value: check the current market value for the specific item. Prices can fluctuate based on demand and condition. Compare prices from multiple sources to ensure you’re getting a fair deal. If the item was limited-edition, pricing most likely will be more unless the demand isn’t there.

7.Verify seller reputation: check reviews and ratings of the seller from previous buyers. Consider how long the seller has been in business and their history of selling luxury items. Sometimes, scammers steal other sellers or content creators’ identities and posts from other countries. If they have a showroom or a physical store, it would be best to visit them as well.

8.Beware of scams: Be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true, as they often are. Use secure payment methods that offer buyer protection, such as PayPal or credit cards as much as possible. Sometimes scammers would ask for a deposit to authenticate an item prior shipment. But take note that most of the other third-party authentication services, like Entrupy, don’t ask consumers for a deposit.

9.Understand the depreciation and resale value: Know that some luxury items depreciate faster than others. Items like watches and handbags from certain brands hold value better. Consider the potential resale value if you plan to sell the item in the future.

10.Consider the environmental and ethical impact: Buying secondhand luxury items is a more sustainable option than purchasing new, reducing waste and the demand for new production.

