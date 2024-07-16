How to heal yourself

After she graduated from the University of the Philippines where she majored in broadcasting, Rory Quintos immediately went to work. She started out as a production assistant, then floor director — slowly reaching the top as one of the most sought-after television and film directors in the country.

Rory directed episodes for Maalaala Mo Kaya; Maging Sino Ka Man with Aga Muhlach, Bea Alonzo, Anne Curtis, Derek Ramsay; and Sana Dalawa Ang Puso with Jodi Sta.Maria. She also helmed well-known films like Basta’t Kasama Kita starring Aga Muhlach and Dayanara Torres; and Suddenly It’s Magic with Mario Maurer and Erich Gonzales, to name a few. But it was her near-death experience at the height of her career as a film/TV director for ABS-CBN that completely changed her life. Rory became more spiritual and eventually became an energy healer, crediting energy medicine for her full recovery.

She now lives in the Cordilleras, in a small town in Cervantes, Ilocos Sur, with a community of international servers and energy healers. Rory tells us, “If I can do my part in all these, from healing people to helping groom the next generation, then I think my life is one that is truly well-lived. This is my goal. To be of the highest service as long as I can. In doing so, I am truly living my greatest life.”

Read on as Rory shares her most important life lessons.

1. Sometimes, what we think are the worst things that happen to us turn out to be the best. My near-death experience with dengue completely changed my life. I was living a crazy life, with hardly any sleep, very high stress, bad food, etc. I got knocked down. That experience was really bad, but I am grateful for it because it led me on the path to spirituality and healing. When you come face to face with death, there are a lot of things you realize and it’s impossible for one not to change. I am where I am now because of that experience.

2. One of the biggest misconceptions about energy medicine is that it is the work of the devil. Energy medicine has nothing to do with religion. It is a science. That’s why it is called medicine — energy medicine. We address the physical, emotional and mental aspects of the client. We balance and stabilize them to make them feel better. We heal the root causes and all contributing factors that have caused their issue. As we heal the past, we also bless their future... these are just some of the things that we do. I don’t know of any other science that does all these.

3. There is no need to suffer; there is a way. There are so many people in this world who are suffering from some physical, emotional or mental issue. In the World Institute for Incurable Diseases, we have 57 specializations. We heal and help people with whatever issue they have. From cancer, diabetes, heart disease, emotional and mental issues to autism, auto-immune disorders, etc. I always say, “You don’t need to suffer.” I feel very strongly about this because I suffered from depression and anxiety for a long time. With the Be Life Science Method, I was completely healed.

4. Our health is truly our wealth. We hear this all the time. But most people don’t prioritize their health. The issues people have now are because of the lifestyles they lived in their younger years. The good thing about energy medicine is it can help us heal and feel better after the years of abuse we have done to ourselves.

5. Invest in yourself. I am really surprised that a lot of people invest in so many things except themselves. Very few have the wisdom to really invest in their self-care. For us to grow and evolve as human beings, we need to invest not only in material stuff, but more so, in something that will enrich our souls. When we do things that grow our souls, we evolve as human beings. From self-care, we go into self- development and eventually, self-mastery.

6. Longevity and healthy aging are possible. God did not intend for us to grow old sick and end up in wheelchairs. Again, we did it to ourselves. The good news is that there is a way to help us as we age. We all have what is called an energy bank that we are born with. As we age, this gets depleted. One of the things we do in energy medicine is we refill this energy bank. We revitalize the aging organs and pump the entire body with good and healing energy. I can attest to this because I went through this healing myself. I now have more vitality, better memory, and my body pains are gone.

7. Live a life of purpose. Retirement does not mean our life has ended. It simply means that we are done with a chapter in our lives, and it is time to move on to the next one. Our careers are not always our life purpose. Our life purpose is something we do on a bigger scale using the experience, gifts and knowledge we gained during our working years. It is something that gets us up in the mornings, gives us the fuel to go about our day. Something we willingly do even without getting paid. It is giving back to the world. When we find our purpose, we have a reason to live.

8. Find your tribe. It is very important that we be with the right people in life. Those that share the same values, virtues and mission as you. You help and look out for each other in all aspects of life. One’s weakness is the other one’s strength. You learn so many things and develop new skills through osmosis. You grow strong as a group. Finding and being with your tribe is the antidote to loneliness.

9. Find a mentor. One thing I have learned is we cannot do it alone. We need a life mentor. A life mentor is the person who will help you reach your highest potential in life. He sees your strengths and weaknesses that even you are not aware of. He sees you in a bigger framework of life and puts you on a path that will challenge you to take the next steps of your evolution. He is a guide, a teacher and so much more. The most successful and evolved people in this world have life mentors.

10. Always think of how you can be of service. One of the things I am so proud of is one of our organizations called The Wisdom Institute for Leadership and Global Advancement. Our byline is “Wisdom in leadership, Conscience in Entrepreneurship.” We look for value-centered leaders, entrepreneurs and game changers who can make a difference in this world. We train/coach them and give them tools so that they become solid and stable leaders who sincerely want to serve and will maintain their integrity, wisdom and conscience at all costs.

We welcome your suggestions and comments. Please e-mail me at [email protected]. Follow me on Instagram @monsromulo.