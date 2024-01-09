Love for all

When Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was overwhelmingly elected as the 17th president of the Republic of the Philippines, many believed the First Lady, Louise “Liza” Araneta Marcos, herself an accomplished lawyer and professor, would play a key role in her husband’s administration. After all, it was no secret that she had an influential hand in her husband’s campaign and electoral success.

LAM, as she is also fondly called, was always used to working silently in the background for her husband’s successes. In fact, and I can attest to this, she is a quiet person who even shuns the media spotlight.

But being First Lady of the land has its share of being cast in the limelight, especially since she is often seen with the President in his official functions here and abroad.

Technically, a first lady is not elected, as we know it, has no official functions, and is not even being paid by government for holding such a position. Nevertheless, the first lady (or first gentleman, at one point), throughout history, participates in charity work, also on behalf of the president and as part of his advocacies and programs.

Last year, the First Lady launched what was known as the “LAB for All Project” in partnership with government agencies, local government units, and the private sector. LAB stands for “Laboratoryo, Konsulta at Gamot Para sa Lahat” and is a program to provide healthcare services to what is known as the vulnerable and disadvantaged members of society.

First Lady Liza Marcos and The author.

This was in line with the Marcos administration’s efforts towards implementing the Universal Health Care Act (Republic Act No. 11223), which guarantees equitable access to quality and affordable healthcare goods and services to every Filipino.

To date, LAB for All had served constituencies in Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bataan, Batangas, Baguio, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Government must bring healthcare to the people,” First Lady Liza said. “We need to make it easier for them because a healthy community is a productive community.”

This is but part of what President Bongbong Marcos said in his last State of the Nation Address (SONA) about bringing medical services to the people and not wait for them to go to hospitals and healthcare centers.

***

Congratulations to our chairman, Manuel V. Pangilinan, for being one of five recipients of a special commendation from no less than Pope Francis himself. MVP, as our chairman is widely known, is a recipient of the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, the highest award bestowed upon a lay person by the Roman Catholic Church. MVP is one of five Filipinos recommended by Caritas Manila for the award.

The award recognizes his outstanding contribution and service to the Roman Catholic Church and the Papal office, particularly for his support for Caritas Manila.

This award is but a testament to MVP’s dedication in making a positive impact to the country.

It is truly inspiring to see a business leader using his own influence for the greater good.

Kudos, Boss MVP!