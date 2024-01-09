^

Newsmakers

Love for all

MIKE ABOUT TOWN - Mike Toledo - The Philippine Star
January 9, 2024 | 12:00am
Love for all
Makati Medical Center Foundation executive director Marge Barro, Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag, Bataan Rep. Abet Garcia, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, Bataan Gov. Joet Garcia, Metro Pacific Investments Foundation program manager Wilhelm Wade Eusores and Makati Medical Center Foundation program officer Andrew Castillo.

When Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was overwhelmingly elected as the 17th president of the Republic of the Philippines, many believed the First Lady, Louise “Liza” Araneta Marcos, herself an accomplished lawyer and professor, would play a key role in her husband’s administration. After all, it was no secret that she had an influential hand in her husband’s campaign and electoral success.

LAM, as she is also fondly called, was always used to working silently in the background for her husband’s successes. In fact, and I can attest to this, she is a quiet person who even shuns the media spotlight.

But being First Lady of the land has its share of being cast in the limelight, especially since she is often seen with the President in his official functions here and abroad.

Technically, a first lady is not elected, as we know it, has no official functions, and is not even being paid by government for holding such a position. Nevertheless, the first lady (or first gentleman, at one point), throughout history, participates in charity work, also on behalf of the president and as part of his advocacies and programs.

Last year, the First Lady launched what was known as the “LAB for All Project” in partnership with government agencies, local government units, and the private sector. LAB stands for “Laboratoryo, Konsulta at Gamot Para sa Lahat” and is a program to provide healthcare services to what is known as the vulnerable and disadvantaged members of society.

First Lady Liza Marcos and The author.

This was in line with the Marcos administration’s efforts towards implementing the Universal Health Care Act (Republic Act No. 11223), which guarantees equitable access to quality and affordable healthcare goods and services to every Filipino.

To date, LAB for All had served constituencies in Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bataan, Batangas, Baguio, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Government must bring healthcare to the people,” First Lady Liza said. “We need to make it easier for them because a healthy community is a productive community.”

This is but part of what President Bongbong Marcos said in his last State of the Nation Address (SONA) about bringing medical services to the people and not wait for them to go to hospitals and healthcare centers.

***

Congratulations to our chairman, Manuel V. Pangilinan, for being one of five recipients of a special commendation from no less than Pope Francis himself. MVP, as our chairman is widely known, is a recipient of the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, the highest award bestowed upon a lay person by the Roman Catholic Church. MVP is one of five Filipinos recommended by Caritas Manila for the award.

The award recognizes his outstanding contribution and service to the Roman Catholic Church and the Papal office, particularly for his support for Caritas Manila.

This award is but a testament to MVP’s dedication in making a positive impact to the country.

It is truly inspiring to see a business leader using his own influence for the greater good.

Kudos, Boss MVP!

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
The Rise & Rise of Rhiza Pascua
11 days ago

The Rise & Rise of Rhiza Pascua

By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | 11 days ago
She wanted to be in the US Secret Service, so she trained for the job, including being fluent in three languages, as required....
Newsmakers
fbtw
A Christmas party
11 days ago

A Christmas party

By Büm D. Tenorio Jr. | 11 days ago
The morning of Christmas Day saw me flagging down a tricycle in Gulod for a short ride.
Newsmakers
fbtw
Philippine Pavilion to showcase local design at Maison and Objet Paris 2024
12 days ago

Philippine Pavilion to showcase local design at Maison and Objet Paris 2024

By Pepper Teehankee | 12 days ago
Next year, Maison & Objet (meaning Home and Object) marks 30 years of French-inspired excellence in the home décor,...
Newsmakers
fbtw
Joyful & meaningful, resilient & sustainable
14 days ago

Joyful & meaningful, resilient & sustainable

By Mike Toledo | 14 days ago
San Francisco, the Golden Gate City, played host recently to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit and Economic...
Newsmakers
fbtw
The &lsquo;Tale of Three Tables&rsquo; in Glecy Tantoco&rsquo;s life
14 days ago

The ‘Tale of Three Tables’ in Glecy Tantoco’s life

By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | 14 days ago
Merry Christmas, everybody!
Newsmakers
fbtw
A Christmas Tree-bute
December 22, 2023 - 12:00am

A Christmas Tree-bute

By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | December 22, 2023 - 12:00am
US Ambassador MaryKay L. Carlson may well be the goodwill ambassador of Christmas — and her residence isn’t even...
Newsmakers
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with