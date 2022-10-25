At home to give back

Assumption High School Batch ‘97 with their former teachers and the educators of Assumption College, then and now. Also in photo are the Religious of the Assumption: Mother Anna Maria, Sister Therese, Sister Jo, Sister Margarita, Sister Myrna and Sister Regivic.

The ties that bind many an Assumption girl are plaid — yes, plaid. Plaid neckties, symbolic of the years that formed the pattern of their education and their character.

And these ties and ties are celebrated each year in a “velada,” the culmination of the alumnae homecoming also known as “Old Girls Day.” The velada is a time-honored tradition among Assumption alumnae that even the pandemic couldn’t stop. Adjustments and pivots had to be made, but the show always went on.

This year’s velada, still held part live, part virtual, was hosted by the High School Class of 1997, and they etched it in Old Girls’ history with the theme, “At Home to Give bACk.”

One day after the event ended, students of Batch 1997 reveled in a post-velada ocean of photos, videos, social media tags, and great feedback. Smiles all around as the jubilarians relived their days with “the Assumption Tart, red plaid fan, and other loot we collected from our home away from home.”

“They say that the days are long, but the years are short,” said silver jubilarian Annalee Ventura-Carpio. “Velada preparations seemed both slow and fast. Our batch had reunions on our 10th year, as well as 15th and 20th years out of high school. Each time, the gathering was simple yet enjoyable. We made it a point to remind each other that when it’s our turn to host the velada, we would keep the same vibe, where our batchmates could catch up with each other, reminisce, and not have to worry about remembering dance steps on the day itself.”

The homecoming is not a one-day event. It entails years of planning and preparation — yes, I do remember. As early as 2018, Batch ’97 already contacted the Assumption Alumnae Association (AAA) to reserve their theme, “Give Back.”

“As Assumption students, we were educated to be women of faith and women of action,” adds Annalee.

On Oct. 16, 2021, the batch gathered online to discuss their velada’s theme and proposed program. It was in the midst of COVID-19 vaccination rollout across the Philippines, and holding a face-to-face event by October 2022 was yet uncertain. Hence, for the first time in velada history and since the pandemic started, the homecoming was targeted to be hybrid — part face-to-face, for the Silvers, and part online, for the other celebrating gems. The whole program but the Holy Mass and AAA Update would be pre-recorded, and plated brunch would be served on the one-day event at Assumpta Hall.

The Jades, AC Batch ‘87 (from left): Maritoni Rufino, Devonn, Jenny Hernandez, Lala Dy, Margie Duavit, Marianne Hernandez, Eduarda Genuino and Yvonne Romualdez.

Then came the day of the velada itself.

“Waking up to wear the high school uniform once again and being dropped off by the Main Gate, after 25 years, was surreal. Top that with finally seeing familiar faces in old-but-new spaces, like the Assumption Chapel. Though it’s been renovated since, sitting there with Sisters in purple habit and listening to AC Chorale’s heavenly sound transported us back to 1997,” recalls Annalee.

“The past couple of years have not been ideal for a lot of people, including some of our batchmates,” she continues. “There have been instances that made it seem difficult to give back, or let alone, made us wonder if our efforts were even worth it. But since we were fortunate enough to have been gifted with an Assumption education, it is our passion to help more people experience the same — this is why Fr. Luis Lorenzo’s homily encouraged us to trudge on, ‘Nothing without faith leads to everything with it. Everything with faith’.”

Unifying Gems

There were, however, a few elements that set this year’s velada apart from the others.

“Give Back” was the Silvers’ theme, and they aimed to unify the program by giving all the other jubilarians a “Give” theme: Titanium 1947 — Give All to Jesus through Mary; Platinum Batch 1952 — Give Service; Diamond 1962 — Give Joy; Emerald Batch 1967 — Give Hugs; Gold Batch 1972 — Give Thanks; College Gold 1972 — Give Weight, Wit and Wisdom; Sapphire Batch 1977 — Give Strength; Ruby Batch 1982 — Give Hope; Jade Batch 1987 — Give Faith; Pearl Batch 1992 — Give Kindness and College Silver 1997 — Give Love.

Then-and-now profiles were peppered throughout the program, where each Batch ’97 student was introduced individually, showing her graduation photo beside a current one.

A “Tribute to Teachers” video was put together to show gratitude. The batch also visited San Juan Nepomuceno School in Malibay, an Assumption mission school, to show the “who” to the “why” for the fund-raising held by jubilarians every year. For every merchandise created, every ticket sold during a concert, every video put together, proceeds were earmarked for the various Assumption mission schools around the Philippines.

“No gift, no yes, is too small. We are all qualified. And that is the power of the collective of the alumnae. Put all those little efforts together — and the big ones, too — and they redound to something extraordinary,” said Tina Casas Nakpil, president of the AAA.

For her part, Assumption College Dean Dr. Ola Regala said in her opening remarks, “We want and know how to give back...The real meaning in life is not from what you get, but from what you Give.”

“Having experienced the velada has confirmed that home is the feeling of being recognized as who you are, belonging to a safe space, and being able to make a difference while at it. It is somewhere you’d like to be — a place you will choose, repetitively. Assumption is our home. On Velada Day, we came back. For as long as we can, Batch ‘97 will GIVE BACK,” concludes Annalee.

(You may e-mail me at [email protected]. Follow me on Instagram @joanneraeramirez.)