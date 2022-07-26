Diamonds are a coupleâ€™s best friend

Diamonds are a couple’s best friend

Celebrating 60 years of wedded bliss are former Secretary and Sen. Bert Romulo and wife Lovely, with (from left) Cheskie Tantoco, Zach Paraiso, Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo, Shalani Soledad Romulo, Maia Puyat, Berna Romulo Puyat, Jose F. Cardinal Advincula, Mons Romulo, Erwin Romulo, Pasig Councilor Simon Romulo Tantoco, Cara Tantoco and Vito Puyat.

A diamond wedding anniversary celebrates 60 years of marriage between a couple and just like a diamond, a marriage undergoes much to get its facets shining. And indeed, after going through the fire, a diamond, just like a marriage, is forever.

Tito Bert Romulo said on that special day, which begun with a Mass at the Archbishop’s Palace celebrated by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula and then a reception for family and close friends at the Grand Hyatt Manila:

“Today, I see joy and happiness in the eyes of my radiant bride, not only am I flattered but I know I am immensely blessed beyond words and dreams.

“Robert Frost spoke of two diverging roads in the woods — and the path one chooses can make all the difference.

“I found that road and path 62 years ago in Madrid,

“I found my bride and wife. And it has made all the difference in my life.

“Through thick and thin, through stormy weather and tempestuous times we, Lovely and I, have always emerged full and fulfilled.

“In the words of Dante: Equindi uscimmo a riveder le stelle...and so we emerge again to see the stars.

“On the 60th anniversary of our life together,

“Lovely and I are happy to celebrate this event with friends like you.

“By your presence, you have made our diamond anniversary more memorable and meaningful.”

The couple renewing their vows before Cardinal Advincula.

***

What is the secret (or non-secret) to the 60 years of the Romulo union?

Says their daughter-in-law Shalani Soledad-Romulo: “Not to take anything for granted!

“To always count your blessings and have a grateful heart!

“Daddy Bert says that he didn’t know why Mommy Lovely said ‘I do’ to a boy from Camiling years ago.

“Love, friendship, trust and respect are key aspects in a relationship. And how lucky they are that they found it in each other.

“To this day, they continue to prioritize each other, to look after the needs of each other more than their own, and they still have movie dates! (Netflix movie dates.)

“To Daddy Bert, Mommy Lovely is the love of his life! And Mommy Lovely’s world is Daddy Bert.”

From Mons Romulo: “Secret?

“I don’t think there’s any secret except they were really meant to be for each other. Their love for each other was meant to be forever.”

From former Tourism Secretary and now Central Bank vice governor Berna Romulo-Puyat:

“My mom showers my dad with her unending support. While my dad always makes sure to prioritize her over everything else.”

With (seated) former President and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, and Ica Sebastian. (Second row) Simon Romulo Tantoco, Alfred and Cherry Ty, Shalani Soledad Romulo, Vito Puyat, Luli Bernas, Roman Romulo, Berna Puyat, Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto, Alice Eduardo, Mons Romulo, Anton San Diego and Francis Sebastian.

