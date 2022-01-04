Feats & firsts

From Filipinos who captivated the world with their feats and firsts, to public servants, business leaders and philanthropists who inspire in the time of COVID-19, PeopleAsia’s “People of the Year” awardees redefine what it means to be luminaries.

These luminaries take center stage on the cover of the magazine’s 22nd anniversary issue, which was purposely photographed on the stage of the Main and Little Theaters of the Cultural Center of the Philippines. We wanted to train the spotlight on their feats, and their firsts.

This issue mirrors the optimism the new year brings. According to a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations in mid-December, nine out of 10 Filipinos welcome 2022 with hope instead of fear.

The optimism that illuminates even the new year was first ignited by Hidilyn Diaz, who won the Philippines’ first ever Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in July 2021, ending the Philippines’ Olympic gold medal drought of close to a hundred years.

Aside from saluting Diaz, Nesthy Petecio and Eumir Marcial, who bagged an Olympic gold, silver and bronze, respectively, the magazine also lauds journalist Maria Ressa, the country’s first Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who was recognized “for her efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace”; and actor John Arcilla, the first Filipino to win the Volpi Cup for Best Actor in the Venice International Film Festival.

(Olympic silver medalist for boxing Carlo Paalam was also cited but he could not make it to the photo shoot.)

Also honored are Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, whose stellar performance as chief executive of the capital is admirable (have you seen how Moreno has transformed the Manila Zoo, which was deteriorating into an eyesore and a memory, into a world-class zoo?); Sen. Joel Villanueva, the “Tesdaman” known for giving livelihood opportunities for Filipinos; Deputy Speaker and Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar, an education and vaccination advocate; and dynamic Camarines Sur Gov. Migz Villafuerte, a game changer in his province despite his youth.

(From left) Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Sen. Joel Villanueva, Deputy Speaker and Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar, Camarines Sur Gov. Migz Villafuerte and president/COO of the Lucio Tan Group of Companies Michael G. Tan.

Businessman and philanthropist Michael G. Tan, president and COO of the Lucio Tan Group of Companies; and Converge ICT Solutions founder and CEO Dennis Anthony Uy, are also being recognized for their deft handling of their respective businesses in the time of the pandemic.

Also on this year’s prestigious list are broadcast journalist, philanthropist, animal welfare advocate and entrepreneur Korina Sanchez-Roxas; and medical frontliner and infectious diseases specialist Dr. Regina Berba, who is at the fore of the country’s battle against COVID-19.

Philippine General Hospital medical director Dr. Gap Legaspi said in reaction to Berba’s award: “Dr. Berba is truly deserving. Even more than I.” Legaspi was a former “People of the Year” awardee himself.

PeopleAsia’s special Humanitarian of the Year award goes to twin blessings: Frontrow Cares’ RS Francisco and Sam Versoza, who have reportedly donated more than P 250 million in cash and in kind to the underprivileged.

Aside from featuring all of the awardees on the main cover, PeopleAsia’s 22nd anniversary issue also has three alternate flip-covers in honor of Ressa; Villafuerte; and Olympians Diaz, Petecio and Marcial, who made history for the Philippines at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

(From left) Broadcast journalist Korina Sanchez-Roxas, Frontrow Cares’ RS Francisco and Sam Versoza, medical frontliner and infectious diseases specialist Dr. Regina Berba and Converge ICT Solutions founder and CEO Dennis Anthony Uy.

The last two years have changed our lives indelibly and challenged us to be our best selves despite the grief, the anxiety, the challenges to our health, the loss of jobs, the cabin fever, the confusion. After COVID upended our lives, we were at first in the dark — about treatments, the effects of vaccines, about tomorrow. Today, we have the treatments, we have the vaccines.

We have the light shining on tomorrow.

PeopleAsia is training its light on those who illuminate tomorrow with their conviction, their strength and their stellar achievements — as we hopefully draw closer to the end of the tunnel.

(You may e-mail me at joanneraeramirez @yahoo.com. Follow me on Instagram @joanneraeramirez.)