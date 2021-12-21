Ilocos Sur Gov. Ryan Luis Singson: The man behind the politician

As one travels to Ilocos Sur, which is about six to eight hours north of Metro Manila, you cannot help but admire the rich farmlands planted with corn, palay and Virginia-type tobacco and the miles of roads and bridges that connect the 34 cities and municipalities of the province.

The people are good natured, often shy. They go about their work and yet are ready to help when needed. As we discover the beauty of the coastlines and mountains of Ilocos Sur, we get a glimpse into the nature and management style of the “father of the province,” Gov. Ryan Luis V. Singson, whose contribution to the province’s peace, security and progress is remarkable.

The son of political stalwart Luis Chavit Singson and the late Evelyn Singson, Gov. Ryan started his political career in 2010. A graduate of Hotel Management and Institution Management at De La Salle University - College of Saint Benilde, he set out at first to be a businessman, being the owner of Vigan Plaza Hotel in Vigan City.

But the call for public service beckoned and 11 years later, he has accomplished the gargantuan task of leading Ilocos Sur into the peaceful and successful province that it is today.

For Gov. Ryan, the test of a true leader is how he reacts in the face of adversity and helps transform challenges for the good of his people.

One of the closest sectors to his heart is the agri-fisheries sector of the province. He believes that the farmers and fisherfolk are the backbone of the province and helps them become self-reliant by continuously providing farming and fishing implements, machinery and equipment and strengthening the role of cooperatives in the province.

Now at the end of his three terms, he looks forward to continuing being of service to his fellow Ilocanos, this time as vice governor and looks forward to spending more time with his beautiful wife, Patch Savellano Singson, daughter Elise, and sons Rylus and Ryker.

When asked what his favorite quote is he quickly answers, “It’s a quote by American Football coach Vince Lombardi, which is, ‘The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand.’”

He continues, “I believe this quote applies not only in the field of public service but in every given situation; this has been my guide from the very first day I stepped in the arena of public service.”

We asked his wife Patch to share with us 10 things about Gov. Ryan.

‘He is a neat freak.’

1. He is a neat freak. He is obsessed with cleaning and rearranging the house. He loves restoring things. I don’t know what it is, but he loves taking something that is dirty and making it clean.

2. He loves the outdoors. He loves camping, driving around, going to the beach, hiking and trailing. He loves nature. He loves to camp in Cervantes, Saucedo, and the upland municipalities in Ilocos Sur, because of the nice weather. He loves Amanpulo!

3. People think he is fearless, and that is untrue. Besides the obvious fears like losing a loved one or something bad happens to a loved one, he has a lot of fears too. He is scared of spiders and cockroaches. How does he conquer his fears? Ryan is a very strong man. He faces his fears one day and one moment at a time. He is a very positive person. He prays. He always thinks that everything will work out in God’s plan.

4. He is a morning person. He sleeps at around 10 to 11 p.m. and wakes up at 5 to 6 a.m. and starts his day by going to the gym.

5. He absolutely loves sports. He was a soccer varsity player back in high school at Brent International School. This is one of the reasons why he urges kids to engage in sports. And this is one of the reasons why he has done a lot to promote sports in our province.

6. He finds everything amusing. He laughs at everything or anything. He is so “mababaw.” He loves watching funny videos and laughs at it all by himself. Correction! Not just laugh but literally rolling on the floor laughing. He particularly loves the IG posts of Lucky Manzano and @khaby00.

7. He is a good cook. He loves cooking. I love his steak and his Vigan longganisa pasta.

8. He once stayed in a dorm. He studied in the United States when he was nine years old and stayed in a dorm in Judson School, Arizona, for three years.

9. He is a Star Wars fan. He loves collecting Star Wars collectibles. He even watches all the movies hundreds of times.

10. He loves PlayStation. He can stay the whole day, literally 24 hours in the AV Room just to play. It’s his mode of relaxation. His favorites are “Call of Duty” and anything with zombies. He is a zombie fan. *

(We welcome your suggestions and comments. Please e-mail me at monsrt@gmail.com. Follow me on Instagram @monsromulo.)