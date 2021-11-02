The next tourism hotspot

We often look for that weekend getaway from the rigors of work, even from the complexities of life a brief respite from the day-to-day grind. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic, with its mandatory lockdowns and community quarantines, has given new meaning to “cabin fever.”

The getaway must be quick, though, as oftentimes we can only be gone for a short, albeit restful while. The wheels of industry and the corporate world never stop, even for those two to three days that we are away.

How do our business tycoons and taipans unwind? How do they make a quick getaway from the boardroom to the boondocks or the beaches? And where do they go for that brief respite?

Manuel V. Pangilinan (MVP) was recently at one of his favorite getaways in Batangas, the 15-hectare Calatagan South Beach, known as CaSoBe, Landco’s latest Leisure Tourism Estate (LTE).

CaSoBe in Calatagan, Batangas, is an easy two-hour drive from Metro Manila. And, of course, the beach down there is always a welcome and refreshing sight.

MVP spent some time by the crystal-clear waters of Calatagan shores at CaSoBe.

Now that travel restrictions are relaxed with the downgrade of alert levels under the IATF-imposed community quarantines, you can easily just motor down to the south, with family or friends (fully vaccinated, as much as possible), take in the relaxing and refreshing energies of the beach, enjoy local food and drink, swim, read, chill out, sleep, and just tune out from the rest of the world.

But, if you cannot completely unplug yourself, the strong Wi-Fi connection at CaSoBe will ensure that you are able to keep yourself in touch with your respective businesses or socials or the life you momentarily left behind in the metropolis.

At least, in MVP’s case, he was able to attend virtual meetings and conferences by the beach. No need for a virtual background there.

Landco Pacific Corp., or simply Landco, is a pioneer upscale and leisure real estate developer in the Philippines that, for the past 25 years, has been creating world-class leisure communities, breathtaking resort-inspired condominiums, and luxury home communities.

Its vision is captured into two words: Pioneering Landscapes. According to the company, every project they have is a testament to that vision.

Landco had said that CaSoBe is poised to be a prime tourism and business hub where living, working, and thriving together in a special resort setting becomes the exciting new norm, with wondrous open spaces, beautiful promenades and parks, and retail spaces that provide your every need. It is also positioned to be the luxury resort of your dreams.

Calatagan South Beach is destined to be the resort community of tomorrow, and it is now rising.

As chairman of Landco, MVP’s visit to CaSoB? puts into the spotlight his commitment to revive and revitalize, not just the tourism industry in Batangas but of the whole country. I have written about how tourism in this country suffered because of the pandemic and how it is getting back up on its feet. MVP has always acknowledged tourism as a key economic driver in this country and it is one way for the nation to bounce back from the throes of the global pandemic.

President and CEO Erickson Y. Manzano transforms into reality MVP’s vision of making Landco Beach Towns, CaSoB? and Club Laiya thriving and inclusive seaside communities that hope to boost Batangas as a prime travel and leisure destination. This should hopefully inspire investors and buyers to not just set up shop but residence as well.

Landco Beach Towns are considered game changers in the real estate industry. They are open to the tourism market, but retain the aspirational premium found in exclusive enclaves.

According to the company, these developments present an opportunity for aspiring Filipino entrepreneurs to own a property that not only serves as a weekend home or retirement place but also a venue for a start-up or dream business in a resort setting.

It’s a sound investment, given Landco’s strong track record of property appreciation value. More importantly, as is the case with any real estate, it is a legacy that can be passed on from one generation to the next.

MVP’s walking tour of CaSoBe included a visit to Cocoons, the unique capsule-like rooms designed with a mural of sea creatures.

CaSoB? is LEED-registered as part of Landco’s commitment to long-term environmental sustainability.

Don’t just take my word for it. Visit their website at www.landco.ph and their social media sites to find out more about their wonderful projects.

But I urge you to see and experience the place.