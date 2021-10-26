



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Newsmakers

                        
Her father’s daughter

                        

                        
WORDSWORTH - Mons Romulo - The Philippine Star
October 26, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Her fatherâ€™s daughter
Former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile with daughter Katrina.

                        

                           
Athoughtful daughter, a strong single mom, a dedicated business leader, a philanthropist, and a sincere friend Katrina Ponce Enrile has diligently prepared herself for the rigors of her chosen life.



Exposed to the competitive world of Philippine politics and corporate life at an early age, Katrina Ponce Enrile, or KPE, as she is known to her close associates, has never shirked from challenges. Graduating from the University of the Philippines with a degree in Political Science, she studied Law at the Ateneo De Manila Universiy. She then started working as the treasurer for the family-owned JAKA Group of Companies from 1984 till 1997.



In 2004, she formally took over the helm as president and CEO, and propelled JAKA to become one of the biggest and most successful conglomerates in the Philippines. As an innovative corporate leader, she considers the establishment and growth of the Delimondo food brand as one of her biggest achievements.



“The biggest lessons I learned in life are to be grateful to those who have helped me and also to those who have belittled me or wronged me. The former is self-explanatory and the latter, ironic as it may seem, I would still give them their due. For if it were not for their belittling of me, I would not have been able to strengthen my character and resolve,” she says.



And her biggest regret?



“I cannot really say definitively that I had any major regrets because that isn’t in my being to have regrets as I draw important lessons from each and every experience that I encounter. But to answer your question, maybe it was the fact that I married so early in my life. But then again, I wouldn’t have had my Kara if I didn’t get married.”



The daughter of former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile and his wife Cristina, KPE hopes that through her decisiveness, hard work, uncompromising leadership, and compassion, she can succeed in bringing positive changes and progressive development to her home province of Cagayan.



“We come from a political family. And that being the case, we are always swayed by many people to run for certain positions. As early as 21 years old, I was already being courted to run here in Makati. But it is fate that brings you to your crossroads and it is only you who will finally decide when the time is right for you. My decision to run this coming May 2022 was given a green light by all of my family. I have always had a servant’s heart. Doing this now will just bring me greater influence to delve into the root problems of the first district of Cagayan, if I am going to be blessed by the Lord to take the helm,” shares Katrina.







Two-year-old Katrina with her dad.







Katrina shares the 10 most important things she has learned from her dad:



1. Treat everyone as your equal. Always stay humble. He always made me read the poem of Rudyard Kipling “If,” which says:



If you can keep your head when all about you



Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,



If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,



But make allowance for their doubting too;



If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,



Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,



Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,



And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise:



If you can dream—and not make dreams your master;



If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim;



If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster



And treat those two impostors just the same;



If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken



Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,



Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,



And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools:



If you can make one heap of all your winnings



And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,



And lose, and start again at your beginnings



And never breathe a word about your loss;



If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew



To serve your turn long after they are gone,



And so hold on when there is nothing in you



Except the Will which says to them: ‘Hold on!’



If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,



Or walk with Kings—nor lose the common touch,



If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,



If all men count with you, but none too much;



If you can fill the unforgiving minute



With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run,



Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,



And—which is more—you’ll be a Man, my son!



2. Never throw the first punch but if anyone does, then use your head when fighting your battles. Do not allow anyone to bully you.



3. Never stop learning new things. Always be curious.



4. Never give up on your dream. You may not get what you want when you want it, but perseverance is a great friend to have.



5. Live simply. How much stuff do you really need in life? I am still working on this one. There is no one you need to impress.



6. Know your end game all the time. What is it you want to achieve?



7. Always take care of the whole family, especially your mother.







‘Know your end game all the time.’







8. Always be teachable. You’ll be surprised to know how much you can learn from listening.



9. Be wise with your money. Spoken like a true Ilocano.



10. Always make peace with the Lord so you can sleep soundly every night.



(We welcome your suggestions and comments. Please e-mail me at monsrt@gmail.com. Follow me on Instagram @monsromulo.)


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                   


                        

                                                      JUAN PONCE ENRILE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Her father&rsquo;s daughter
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Her father’s daughter


                              

                                                                  By Mons Romulo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Athoughtful daughter, a strong single mom, a dedicated business leader, a philanthropist, and a sincere friend Katrina Ponce...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Doc Willie Ong: Willie & able
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Doc Willie Ong: Willie & able


                              

                                                                  By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
My first encounter with this kind gentleman was during his visit to the STAR office some years ago. Dr. Willie Ong and his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 An island lover named Julia
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
An island lover named Julia


                              

                                                                  By BÃ¼m D. Tenorio Jr. |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Julia Lervik, a Swedish national, came to Boracay island 31 years ago, fell in love with it in a heartbeat, and decided to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meet Kobe Jones
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Meet Kobe Jones


                              

                                                                  By Pepper Teehankee |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
I walked into Kobe Jones and felt like I had been there before.  Chef and proprietor Tom Hines, an old friend of mine, welcomed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Making a difference together
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Making a difference together


                              

                                                                  By Atty. Mike Toledo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
‘I’m glad that this summit sends an affirmative but resounding message that it is time to really be serious about...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rustan&rsquo;s: &lsquo;We are like a village, a Christmas Village&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Rustan’s: ‘We are like a village, a Christmas Village’


                              

                                                                  By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Thus says Rustan’s president Donnie Tantoco, visibly emotional and introspective, at the recent Christmas gathering...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with