Her fatherâ€™s daughter

Her father’s daughter

Athoughtful daughter, a strong single mom, a dedicated business leader, a philanthropist, and a sincere friend Katrina Ponce Enrile has diligently prepared herself for the rigors of her chosen life.

Exposed to the competitive world of Philippine politics and corporate life at an early age, Katrina Ponce Enrile, or KPE, as she is known to her close associates, has never shirked from challenges. Graduating from the University of the Philippines with a degree in Political Science, she studied Law at the Ateneo De Manila Universiy. She then started working as the treasurer for the family-owned JAKA Group of Companies from 1984 till 1997.

In 2004, she formally took over the helm as president and CEO, and propelled JAKA to become one of the biggest and most successful conglomerates in the Philippines. As an innovative corporate leader, she considers the establishment and growth of the Delimondo food brand as one of her biggest achievements.

“The biggest lessons I learned in life are to be grateful to those who have helped me and also to those who have belittled me or wronged me. The former is self-explanatory and the latter, ironic as it may seem, I would still give them their due. For if it were not for their belittling of me, I would not have been able to strengthen my character and resolve,” she says.

And her biggest regret?

“I cannot really say definitively that I had any major regrets because that isn’t in my being to have regrets as I draw important lessons from each and every experience that I encounter. But to answer your question, maybe it was the fact that I married so early in my life. But then again, I wouldn’t have had my Kara if I didn’t get married.”

The daughter of former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile and his wife Cristina, KPE hopes that through her decisiveness, hard work, uncompromising leadership, and compassion, she can succeed in bringing positive changes and progressive development to her home province of Cagayan.

“We come from a political family. And that being the case, we are always swayed by many people to run for certain positions. As early as 21 years old, I was already being courted to run here in Makati. But it is fate that brings you to your crossroads and it is only you who will finally decide when the time is right for you. My decision to run this coming May 2022 was given a green light by all of my family. I have always had a servant’s heart. Doing this now will just bring me greater influence to delve into the root problems of the first district of Cagayan, if I am going to be blessed by the Lord to take the helm,” shares Katrina.

Two-year-old Katrina with her dad.

Katrina shares the 10 most important things she has learned from her dad:

1. Treat everyone as your equal. Always stay humble. He always made me read the poem of Rudyard Kipling “If,” which says:

If you can keep your head when all about you

Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,

If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,

But make allowance for their doubting too;

If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,

Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,

Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,

And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise:

If you can dream—and not make dreams your master;

If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim;

If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster

And treat those two impostors just the same;

If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken

Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,

Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,

And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools:

If you can make one heap of all your winnings

And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,

And lose, and start again at your beginnings

And never breathe a word about your loss;

If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew

To serve your turn long after they are gone,

And so hold on when there is nothing in you

Except the Will which says to them: ‘Hold on!’

If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,

Or walk with Kings—nor lose the common touch,

If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,

If all men count with you, but none too much;

If you can fill the unforgiving minute

With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run,

Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,

And—which is more—you’ll be a Man, my son!

2. Never throw the first punch but if anyone does, then use your head when fighting your battles. Do not allow anyone to bully you.

3. Never stop learning new things. Always be curious.

4. Never give up on your dream. You may not get what you want when you want it, but perseverance is a great friend to have.

5. Live simply. How much stuff do you really need in life? I am still working on this one. There is no one you need to impress.

6. Know your end game all the time. What is it you want to achieve?

7. Always take care of the whole family, especially your mother.

‘Know your end game all the time.’

8. Always be teachable. You’ll be surprised to know how much you can learn from listening.

9. Be wise with your money. Spoken like a true Ilocano.

10. Always make peace with the Lord so you can sleep soundly every night.

