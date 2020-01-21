Small Laude
It’s a Small World, after all
WORDSWORTH - Mons Romulo (The Philippine Star) - January 21, 2020 - 12:00am

Small Laude’s cheerful presence never fails to light up any room.

Small, the wife of businessman Philip Laude and mom to PJ, Michael, Tim and Allison, recently started her own vlog called Small’s World. The vlog has received a lot of positive reviews and has been gaining more and more followers.

When asked why she thought of starting a vlog, which comes out every Friday, her immediate response was: “There were times when I think of what else I can do besides helping my husband in the office because it’s not a full-time job. There were times when I got bored. One time, I was talking to my close friend Karen Davila. I asked her about vlogging and she said why don’t I give it a try? Then I left for the US and just filmed whatever. I asked someone to edit it for me and when I saw the finished product, it made me happy. Then I decided to start vlogging.” 

Small and Philip Laude with their children PJ, Michael, Timothy and Allison.

Perhaps what makes Small’s vlog something one would look forward to is her non-pretentious and  realistic way of living her life. She shares her stories with so much positivity. She doesn’t mind if at times she makes mistakes with her pronunciation or laughs at herself with the way she reacts to certain situations. What continues to inspire Small are messages she receives from her viewers who are sick and depressed, thanking her for making them smile.

Small’s World is definitely one of my favorite vlogs. It is a great stress reliever that gives me a good laugh no matter what time of the day.

Read on as Small shares with us her Top 10 tips in living life.

1. Count your blessings and be grateful for everything. Thank God every day of your life and He will bless you more. I used to always complain. Then I started to thank God in every situation and everything turns out fine.

2. Be careful whom to trust. Don’t overshare information. You will not know the real person until something happens. Unfortunately, I’ve been burned by my overly trusting, assume-good-intentions philosophy far too often. After getting burned, I’ve learned to rely on a few close friends and family.

3. Avoid negative people. You don’t need them in your life. I am not getting any younger and I don’t need someone who will hurt me, give me sadness and stress in my life. I choose to be happy. True friends won’t do anything to hurt you.

4. Don’t compare yourself with others. There will always be someone greater and lesser than yourself.

5. Honesty is the best policy. But have enough sense to know how and when to apply that honesty in a way that does the least amount of harm to anyone.

6. Don’t worry about tomorrow. It’s easy to say that but everything in life is uncertain. Most of our worries don’t happen. I used to be a worrier and got tired of it. I tried not to think so much of the future and my life became so much lighter.

7. Practice what you preach. Lead by example. Do the things that you advise to other people.

8. Try to be kind and nice to everyone no matter what their status in life is. You never know you might need them in the future. Life is like a wheel of fortune.

9. Appreciate the joy of missing out. Enjoy yourself. Don’t develop a FOMO (fear of missing out).

10. Spend as much time as you can with your loved ones. Time is too short.

 

SMALL LAUDE
Philstar
