WATCH: Select ALLTV programs rumored to go off-air

Martin Ramos - Philstar.com
February 7, 2023 | 6:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Less than six months since its soft launch, several programs of ALLTV channel 2 are rumored to temporarily go off the air.

These include the shows of TV host Willie Revillame, as well as Toni Gonzaga’s talk show “Toni”.

In January 2022, the network was awarded a provisional authority to use the frequencies vacated by ABS-CBN after the latter was denied a new franchise in July 2020.

ALLTV is owned and operated by All Media Broadcasting System (AMBS), which is owned by the Villar family– an ally of former President Rodrigo Duterte. — Video edited by Anj Andaya

 

