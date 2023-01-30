WATCH: Increase in egg prices may affect bread and pastries

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered the Department of Agriculture (DA) to look into reported increase in price of eggs.

According to the DA, the price of medium-sized eggs should be sold from P7 to P7.50 per piece. This is far from the agency’s price watch that shows eggs being retailed at P9 each.

The increase in egg prices may lead to a negative effect on the production of pastries that rely on eggs as their main ingredient.