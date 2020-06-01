WATCH: NASA and SpaceX launch two astronauts bound for ISS
Efigenio Toledo IV (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2020 - 6:32pm

For the first time in nine years, The National Aeronautics and Space Administration launched two astronauts from US soil on May 30, since the space shuttle retired in 2011.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley rode the SpaceX Dragon, also known as Dragon 1, carried by the same company's Falcon 9 launch vehicle to resupply the International Space Station.

This also served as a test flight for the SpaceX spacecraft which had never flown humans to space before.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is the first private company to put a human into orbit.

Nineteen hours since launch, the Dragon crew capsule docked at the ISS, a manuver done 408 kilometers above Earth and with both spacecraft traveling more than 27,000 kilometers per hour. -- Video edited by Deejae Dumlao
 

