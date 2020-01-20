Lotto results for January 20, 2020
(The Philippine Star) - January 20, 2020 - 9:00pm
EZ2/LVM - 11 4
SUERTRES - 7 4 3
4 digits - 4 3 4 6
6/45 MegaLotto - 3 15 12 8 11 25
P9,965,627.00
6/55 GrandLotto - 10 29 38 32 33 47
P29,700,000.00
