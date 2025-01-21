^

Letters to the Editor

Teaching values to children

January 21, 2025 | 7:31pm

Greetings!

It's very apt that news about teaching sex education to young children is the headline of newspapers near the Feast Day of the Santo Nino on January 19, 2025. This is a clear message to lawmakers to respect divine law that is above human law.

It is likewise very appalling to note that the Comprehensive Sexuality Education or CSE has already been introduced in public schools since 2018 when the pandemic was about to start. In the quiet stillness of that time, CSE had its smooth, unopposed passageway into the innocent consciousness of children through public education.

The further integration of the CSE into Senate Bill (SB) 1979, or the "Prevention of Adolescent Pregnancy Bill," for four-year-olds and removing related parental rights and consent on the children's sex education in school, indeed, defeats the SB's aim to address "the rising number of teenage pregnancies," as former House deputy speaker Lito Atienza said ("DepEd defends sex education program," The Philippine Star, January 16, 2025, page 3).

Parents are the primary educators of children, and that includes sex education and morals. These are best taught within the loving atmosphere of the family, so that children can better appreciate the virtues and responsibilities that go with them. Teaching this sensitive subject by a disinterested stranger using clinical aids and instructions can mislead young and innocent minds with the message of experimenting on it, thus, producing the opposite aim of the Senate bill.

As parents and concerned citizens, we are greatly relieved to know that the President is not supporting Senate Bill 1979 and will veto it, if passed by Senate. Thank you, Mr. President! Parents need to be very vigilant and proactive at all times for the good formation, moral protection and values education of our children.

Thank you.

Very truly yours,

Mrs. Ching D. Aunario

[email protected]

