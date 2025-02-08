^

Letters to the Editor

Office of Rep. Suan replies

The Philippine Star
February 8, 2025 | 12:00am

I am writing to formally address and request a correction regarding a false statement attributed to Rep. Lordan Suan in Jarius Bondoc’s Feb. 7 column titled, “Pork barrels needed to convict VP Sara.”

The article quotes Rep. Suan as allegedly saying: “I voted yes (to impeach) because it’s the right thing to do… To my supporters, I know you stand with me. Ayuda is coming. After we voted yes, Speaker Martin Romualdez provided additional budget to give more assistance.”

The statement is completely fabricated and does not reflect Rep. Suan’s words or position. Its publication is misleading and misrepresents his stance on the matter.

We respectfully request an immediate correction and clarification to rectify this misinformation. We trust The STAR’s commitment to responsible journalism and accuracy in reporting. – TONY DANE B. QUETULIO, chief of staff, Office of Rep. Lordan G. Suan

