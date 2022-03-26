^

International studies key to migrate abroad

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 26, 2022 | 2:04pm
A man reading a book.
Pixabay/geralt

MANILA, Philippines — A visa application company believed that education is one of the important factors to migrate abroad. 

Jan Abdhelghany, CEO and founder of Ideal Visa Consultancy Laguna, said international studies make it convenient for people to move into another country as certain nations allow international students and their families to transition to permanent residency. 

“Although it is a well-known fact that we have hardworking and brilliant educators in some of the prestigious Philippine universities and colleges, it is still a sad reality that our education curriculum is not recognized internationally. Most of our work experiences and background are not enough to be considered for direct migration,” Jan said. 

“Thus, studying abroad will help you to gain a globally competitive and recognized education, work experience, and skills to compete with the workforce and other migrants globally.”

Ideal Visa Consultancy (IVC) Laguna caters to visa application services to Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the US, the UK and other European countries, centered on education and reunification. The Philippine-based migration firm has been in the business since 2014 and has helped hundreds of clients pursue their overseas education. From practical training programs in dairy farming in New Zealand to high-demand skills in engineering, information technology, e-commerce, business management, and personal support, IVC has successfully aided clients to join colleges and universities, as well as post-secondary institutions abroad focused on specific industry skills.

“Given the pressing challenges of the present times, it is really important to afford our kids with international education. Doing so will allow them to hone their knowledge, broaden their horizons and allow them to be open to various opportunities that are essential in developing their career path,” he said.  

“It will also allow them to interact with people of different cultures and backgrounds thus making them active players both locally and on a global scale,” he added. 

IVC envisions students to meet the demands and challenges of the present times. 

“Students should not fear exploring beyond their comfort zones. A lot of support systems are available to help them achieve their goals,” he said. 

“IVC will definitely help them achieve their dreams of getting a global education. Doing so will enable them to discover their fullest potential and contribute to solving problems within their respective communities. It is also worth considering to grab the opportunity of studying and living in countries that have the best healthcare systems during the pandemic,” he added. 

Clients are assessed and provided with a course recommendation through their educational background and work experience for the past five years. Students applying for international studies should be at least high school graduates. Depending on the chosen course, some schools require English proficiency exams like IELTS. Additional qualifications like experience in farming, age requirement, as well as proof of driving proficiency are required for skills-based programs like dairy farming in New Zealand.

Philstar
