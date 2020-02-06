Nationwide student journalists meet scrapped

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Philippines — At least 7,000 student journalists from all over the country will not be able to compete in the National Secondary Press Conference (NSPC) due to the novel coronavirus scare after Education Secretary Leonor Briones indefinitely postponed the event slated here on Feb. 17 to 21.

Following the Senate hearing last Tuesday, Briones said DepEd was cautioned by senators on exposing school children to health risks during school affairs that draw teachers, parents and other family members from all regions like the NSPC and athletic meets.

Meanwhile, Tuguegarao City Mayor Jefferson Soriano said he had lifted his earlier order suspending classes in all levels during the Journalism events.

He said classes would resume as usual on the said date.

The mayor lamented the loss of the expected income of hotel owners after NSPC participants cancelled their bookings.

Participants from other regions have also begun to cancel their booked flights from different airlines after DepEd’s postponement, Soriano said.

While he is saddened by the loss of business, he said the city government is putting public safety above all.