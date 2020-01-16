Schools near Taal to undergo inspection
Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - January 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Public schools in areas near Taal Volcano will be inspected to ensure their structural integrity following the series of earthquakes related to the volcanic unrest.

Education Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla said school buildings would be inspected before students are allowed to use those affected by the temblors.

So far, no school has been reported to have sustained damage because of the earthquakes and ashfall.

Some municipalities, however, remain closed because of the imminent threat of hazardous eruption of Taal Volcano, which remains under Alert Level 4.

Classes were still suspended yesterday in Batangas, Laguna and Cavite.

Latest data from the Department of Education (DepEd) showed that almost 1,000 classrooms in over 140 schools in the three provinces are being used as evacuation centers by some 10,000 families or more than 34,000 individuals.

Sevilla said temporary learning spaces may have to be established once classes resume in schools that are still being used as evacuation centers.

The DepEd said it would mobilize its unaffected field offices to provide assistance to those in Calabarzon as well as facilitate the release of funds for cleanup and other support services to affected personnel and students

