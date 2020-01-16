Pangasinan students win in World Scholar’s Cup

DAGUPAN CITY , Philippines — Six students of Ednas Schools in Pangasinan hauled 32 medals and two trophies in the recent World Scholar’s Cup (WSC) Tournament of Champions (TOC) at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut in the United States.

The third and final round of the WSC is always held at Yale University, one of the Ivy League schools.

The Ivy League is a group of long-established and prestigious colleges and universities in the eastern US. It includes Harvard, Princeton, Cornell, Columbia, Brown, Dartmouth and University of Pennsylvania.

The Ednasians (students of Ednas School) topped other TOC qualifiers in Yale from six global rounds held in The Hague, Sydney, Durban, Astana, Beijing and Manila.

The junior team composed of Jamie Kathryn Ferrer of Ednas School of Dagupan, Julian Felix de Castro of Alaminos and Julianne Josh Bigornia of San Carlos brought home one silver (Challenge Subject Literature), two silvers and one gold (Writing Champions); two golds (School Top Scholars); three silvers (Team Bowl); two silvers (Debate Champions); one silver and one gold (Junior Writing); three golds (Senior Team Writing); three golds, a trophy and third place in Writing, Team Junior (Open) division; and three golds, a trophy and third place overall in the Junior (Open) division.

The senior team of Mary Jasmine Ferrer of Ednas School, Manuel Theodore Ong and John Matthew Briones of Alaminos also raised the Philippine flag at the TOC. They bagged three silvers (Team Debate), one silver and one gold (Debate champions), three silvers (Team Bowl), one gold (Writing Champions) and a gold (School Top Scholar) in the Senior (Open) division.