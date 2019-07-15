University of the Philippines staff, students to get next-gen ID

(As released) Students, faculty, and staff of the University of the Philippines can look forward to an upgraded identification card this coming school year as the country’s premier state university recently forged a partnership with PayMaya to provide its next-generation UP ID that can also be used for financial and other everyday transactions.

Aside from providing members of the UP community with IDs that can be linked to a financial account, PayMaya will also be equipping merchants and businesses in UP campuses with QR and POS payment acceptance technology so that students and faculty can more conveniently pay for their purchases using their phones or their UP ID card.

“As we celebrate our 111th founding anniversary this year, we look forward to the launch of our next-generation UP ID. As the top educational institution in the country today, UP will lead the way toward a tech-enabled university of the future, and we thank our partners at PayMaya for helping us achieve this objective,” said Danilo Concepcion, president of the University of the Philippines.

“We are excited for UP students to experience the myriad of benefits that come with their new UP ID. As future leaders of the country, our students must be equipped with relevant technologies to make their campus life more productive and enjoyable,” said Orlando Vea, founder and CEO at PayMaya Philippines.

PayMaya is the only digital financial services provider offering ID and payment card product combined with multi-payment acceptance and disbursement solutions to schools and universities in the Philippines.

Building UP’s cashless ecosystem

The project will begin initially at UP Diliman this coming school year starting in August, with other campuses slated to subsequently adopt the same technology.

Aside from being a payment card, the new UP IDs will also come equipped with Radio Frequency Identification, or RFID or Near Field Communication technology for easier access to the university’s various facilities and services, as well as for timekeeping.

Should students and faculty choose to activate the payment card option of their UP ID by linking it to a PayMaya account, they will enjoy a new world of financial services that will allow them to:

Easily receive allowances from their parents through the app's Send Money function or via Instapay;

Pay for items and services around the campus from merchants accepting PayMaya QR or the UP ID card as a payment option;

Buy discounted prepaid load, gaming pins, and vouchers within the PayMaya Shop;

Shop online by activating the virtual card within the app;

Pay their bills; and

Withdraw money from their accounts using the Bancnet-enabled UP ID card.

Aside from these functionalities, students shall also enjoy benefits from the university and other partner institutions through their PayMaya-powered UP ID.

UP will be among the first universities in the country to deploy a complete cashless ecosystem within its campuses–where community members can easily open a mobile wallet account, add money to their accounts, and transact using their accounts through merchants.

The ID project comes on the heels of another milestone for the state university following its recent recognition as the fourth best university in Southeast Asia based on the latest Asian university rankings released by London-based Times Higher Education and the recent QS World University Rankings where UP climbed 28 notches from its spot last year.

The new UP IDs dovetails with the recent support given by PayMaya to the UP Men's Basketball Team as they gun for the championship in the upcoming University Athletics Association of the Philippines Season 82, which is slated to begin in October.

