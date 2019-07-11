DepEd spends P2.8 B for Central Luzon SHS program

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – The Department of Education (DepEd) has spent a total of P2.8 billion to subsidize 80 percent of the tuition and other needs of Grades 11 and 12 students in private schools under the government’s senior high school program in Central Luzon in school year (SY) 2018-2019.

“A total of 314,410 students and teachers in Central Luzon received financial subsidy under the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education and the Senior High School Voucher Program for the school year 2018-2019,” the regional DepEd office said yesterday.

It reported that “the Senior High School Voucher Program, with a total allotment of P2.8 billion for SY 2018-2019, supported a total of 174,496 Grade 11 and 12 students enrolled in 619 non-DepEd senior high schools in Central Luzon.”