DepEd spends P2.8 B for Central Luzon SHS program
Ding Cervantes (The Philippine Star) - July 11, 2019 - 12:00am

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – The Department of Education (DepEd) has spent a total of P2.8 billion to subsidize 80 percent of the tuition and other needs of Grades 11 and 12 students in private schools under the government’s senior high school program in Central Luzon in school year (SY) 2018-2019.

“A total of 314,410 students and teachers in Central Luzon received financial subsidy under the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education and the Senior High School Voucher Program for the school year 2018-2019,” the regional DepEd office said yesterday.

It reported that “the Senior High School Voucher Program, with a total allotment of P2.8 billion for SY 2018-2019, supported a total of 174,496 Grade 11 and 12 students enrolled in 619 non-DepEd senior high schools in Central Luzon.”

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Rediscovering Dr. Jose P. Rizal as a teacher
By Preciosa S. Soliven | July 11, 2019 - 12:00am
It was characteristic of our national hero Dr. Jose Rizal to foresee and write of the future, such as in his series of four articles published in La Solidaridad titled, Filipinas Dentro Cien Años (The Philippines...
1 hour ago
Education and Home
Digital literacy module for parents launched
By Janvic Mateo | July 11, 2019 - 12:00am
Telecommunications company Globe has rolled out a new digital literacy module specifically designed for parents as part of its efforts to empower Filipinos to be more responsible consumers of online technology.
1 hour ago
Education and Home
PLDT-Smart’s ‘Gabay Guro’ scholars feted
By Janvic Mateo | July 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The PLDT-Smart Foundation (PSF) recently recognized 205 scholar graduates of its “Gabay Guro” program, which supports students taking education courses in various schools nationwide.
1 hour ago
Education and Home
DepEd spends P2.8 B for Central Luzon SHS program
By Ding Cervantes | July 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Education (DepEd) has spent a total of P2.8 billion to subsidize 80 percent of the tuition and other needs of Grades 11 and 12 students in private schools under the government’s senior high...
1 hour ago
Education and Home
Pangasinan children to learn Nihonggo
By Eva Visperas | July 11, 2019 - 12:00am
Starting this September, children from poor families will have their free kindergarten schooling and school supplies, and also learn farming, English and Nihonggo through a Japanese charity foundation.
1 hour ago
Education and Home
New school building opens doors to Balanga pupils
July 11, 2019 - 12:00am
In time for the opening of school year 2019-2020, SM Prime through SM Foundation turned over a fully furnished two-story, four-classroom school building to the Balanga Elementary School in Balanga City, the capital...
1 hour ago
Education and Home
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with