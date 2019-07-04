Mapúa donates school chairs made from recycled wastes

MANILA, Philippines — Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MCM) donated 100 armchairs made solely from recycled plastics to Matina Aplaya Elementary School in a turnover ceremony held recently.

MCM, through its NSTP-led project dubbed Malayans on the Move to Value the Environment or M.O.V.E., mobilized its students, employees, administration and partners in an ecological awareness program that aimed to collect plastic waste in a regular pitch-in activity conducted all throughout the school year.

“We launched an Integrated Plastic Waste Management program whose goal is to contribute to the decrease of the flow of waste plastics into the marine and agricultural ecosystem in Davao City,” MCM executive vice president and chief operating officer Dodjie Maestrecampo said.

“As an institution whose mission is to provide solutions to problems of industries and communities, the Mapúa School supports efforts at mitigating waste management issues from a grassroots level,” Maestrecampo added.