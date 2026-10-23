Food for the Hungry

Is it not to share your food with the hungry and to provide the poor wanderer with shelter? Isaiah 58:7

For years, the Horn of Africa has suffered from a brutal drought that has devastated crops, killed livestock, and imperiled millions. Among the most vulnerable—like the people at Kenya’s Kakuma Refugee Camp who’ve fled from wars and oppression—it’s even more dire. A recent report described a young mother bringing her baby to camp officials. The infant suffered from severe malnutrition, leaving “her hair and skin . . . dry and brittle.” She wouldn’t smile and wouldn’t eat. Her tiny body was shutting down. Specialists immediately intervened. Thankfully, even though the needs are still great, an infrastructure has been built to provide immediate, life-or-death necessities.

These desperate places are exactly where God’s people are called to shine His light and love (Isaiah 58:8). When people are starving, sick, or threatened, God summons His people to be the first to provide food, medicine, and safety—all in Jesus’ name. Isaiah rebuked ancient Israel for thinking they were being faithful with their fasting and prayers while ignoring the actual compassionate work the crisis required: sharing “food with the hungry,” providing “the poor wanderer with shelter,” and clothing “the naked” (v. 7).

God desires for the hungry to be fed—both physically and spiritually. And He works in and through us as He meets the need. Winn Collier

What kinds of hunger do you see around you? Where is God inviting you to offer help?

Dear God, please help me be part of how You bring food, love, and comfort to those who are hungry and in distress.