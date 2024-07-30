^

Daily Bread

Puddles of Sunshine

The Philippine Star
July 30, 2024 | 12:00am
Puddles of Sunshine

On those living in the land of the shadow of death a light has dawned. — Matthew 4:16

It was a warm summer day and my four-year-old granddaughter Mollie and I were taking a break from playing ball. As we sat on the porch with our glasses of water, Mollie looked out at the yard and said, “Look at the puddles of sunshine.” The sunlight was filtering through the thick foliage to create a pattern of light amid the dark shadows.

Puddles of sunshine. Isn’t this a beautiful image for finding hope in dark days? In the midst of what can often be challenging times—when good news seems in short supply—instead of concentrating on the shadows, we can focus on the light.

The Light has a name—Jesus. Matthew quoted Isaiah to describe the brightness that came into the world when Jesus arrived: “The people living in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of the shadow of death, a light has dawned” (Matthew 4:16; see also Isaiah 9:2). The effects of sin are all around us as we live in the “land of the shadow of death.” But shining through that shadow is Jesus, the grand and glorious light of the world (John 1:4–5).

The sunshine of Jesus’ love and compassion breaks through the shadow—giving us “puddles of sunshine” to illuminate our day and brighten our hearts with hope. — Dave Branon

 

 

What darkness is clouding your day? How can you allow the light of Jesus’ presence and love to bring you joy and hope?

Jesus, while we struggle through a world full of trouble, I need Your presence. I need Your uplifting love to take me out of the shadows and help me stand in the light of Your magnificence.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
God Knows
6 days ago

God Knows

6 days ago
The Mighty One, God, the Lord! He knows! — Joshua 22:22
Daily Bread
fbtw
Called to Grow
7 days ago

Called to Grow

7 days ago
For if you possess these qualities in increasing measure, they will keep you from being ineffective and unproductive. —...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Live Like You&rsquo;re Healed
8 days ago

Live Like You’re Healed

8 days ago
Then he went with them into the temple courts, walking and jumping, and praising God. — Acts 3:8
Daily Bread
fbtw
God Sees You
9 days ago

God Sees You

9 days ago
You are the God who sees me. — Genesis 16:13
Daily Bread
fbtw
What a Find!
10 days ago

What a Find!

10 days ago
I have found the Book of the Law in the temple of the Lord. — 2 Kings 22:8
Daily Bread
fbtw
A Humble Snack
11 days ago

A Humble Snack

11 days ago
Clothe yourselves with humility. 1 Peter 5:5
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with