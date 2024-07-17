^

Daily Bread

Traveling Mercies

The Philippine Star
July 17, 2024 | 12:00am
Traveling Mercies

He has watched over your journey . . . and you have not lacked anything. — Deuteronomy 2:7

You might start your journey in the southwest United States in a dusty town called Why, Arizona. Heading cross-country would take you through Uncertain, Texas. Bearing northeast, you’d make a rest stop in Dismal, Tennessee. Ultimately, you’d reach your destination—Panic, Pennsylvania. These are real places across the landscape of America, though not likely a trip you’d ever choose to take.

Sometimes this is exactly what the journey of life feels like. We easily identify with the Israelites’ tough life in the wilderness (Deuteronomy 2:7)—life can be hard. But do we see the other parallels? We create our own itinerary, turning from God’s way (1:42–43). Like the Israelites, we often grumble about getting our needs met (Numbers 14:2). In our daily fretting, we likewise doubt God’s purposes (v. 11). The story of the Israelites is repeated over and over in our own.

God assures us that if we follow His path, He’ll deliver us into a far better place than Dismal. He’ll provide and we’ll lack nothing we really need (Deuteronomy 2:7; Philippians 4:19). Yet as much as we already know this, we often fail to do it. We need to follow God’s roadmap.

It’s a bit more of a drive, but another six hours by car would take you from the town of Panic to the place known as Assurance, West Virginia. If we let God direct our paths (Psalm 119:35), we’ll journey in joy with Him at the wheel—blessed assurance indeed! — Kenneth Petersen

 

 

What are some of the ways you’ve followed your own roadmap instead of God’s? What have you been fretting about?

Faithful God, help me rest in the assurance of Your direction.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
A Teachable Spirit
5 days ago

A Teachable Spirit

5 days ago
Let the wise listen and add to their learning, and let the discerning get guidance. Proverbs 1:5
Daily Bread
fbtw
True Freedom
6 days ago

True Freedom

6 days ago
No one should seek their own good, but the good of others. — 1 Corinthians 10:24
Daily Bread
fbtw
Watching Out for One Another
7 days ago

Watching Out for One Another

7 days ago
Show mercy and compassion to one another. — Zechariah 7:9
Daily Bread
fbtw
The Dream Team
8 days ago

The Dream Team

8 days ago
???????So in Christ we, though many, form one body, and each member belongs to all the others. — Romans 12:5
Daily Bread
fbtw
Food That Says I Love You
9 days ago

Food That Says I Love You

9 days ago
He took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to them. — Luke 22:19
Daily Bread
fbtw
Hurry Up and Wait
10 days ago

Hurry Up and Wait

10 days ago
Be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord. — Psalm 27:14
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with