^

Daily Bread

A life of integrity

The Philippine Star
March 26, 2024 | 12:00am
A life of integrity

The integrity of the upright guides them. — Proverbs 11:3

Abel Mutai, a Kenyan runner competing in a grueling international cross-country race, was mere yards from victory—his lead secure. Confused by the course’s signage and thinking he’d already crossed the finish line, however, Mutai stopped short. The Spanish runner in second place, Ivan Fernandez Anaya, saw Mutai’s mistake. Rather than take advantage and bolt past for the win, however, he caught up to Mutai, put out his arm and guided Mutai forward to a gold-medal win. When reporters asked Anaya why he purposefully lost the race, he insisted that Mutai deserved the win, not him. “What would be the merit of my victory? What would be the honor of that medal? What would my mom think of that?” As one report put it: “Anaya chose honesty over victory.”

Proverbs says that those who desire to live honestly, who want their lives to display faithfulness and authenticity, make choices based on what’s true rather than what’s expedient. “The integrity of the upright guides them” (11:3). This commitment to integrity isn’t only the right way to live, but it also offers a better life. The proverb continues: “But the unfaithful are destroyed by their duplicity” (v. 3). In the long run, dishonesty never pays.

If we abandon our integrity, short term “wins” actually yield defeat. But when fidelity and truthfulness shape us in God’s power, we slowly become people of deep character who lead genuinely good lives. — Winn Collier

 

 

Where’s your integrity being tested right now? What are the choices before you—and how do they increase (or decrease) your integrity?

God of integrity, You’re honest and faithful. Make me more like You. Teach me how to live uprightly.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Lost to the Past
5 days ago

Lost to the Past

5 days ago
Everyone who was willing and whose heart moved them came and brought an offering to the Lord for the work. Exodus 35:21
Daily Bread
fbtw
Rising to dance
6 days ago

Rising to dance

6 days ago
The body that is sown is perishable, it is raised imperishable. — 1 Corinthians 15:42
Daily Bread
fbtw
Reclaiming our time
7 days ago

Reclaiming our time

7 days ago
I will repay you for the years the locusts have eaten. . . . You will have plenty to eat, until you are full. — Joel...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Little Foxes
8 days ago

Little Foxes

8 days ago
Catch for us the foxes, the little foxes that ruin the vineyards. — Song of Songs 2:15
Daily Bread
fbtw
Preparing a place for us
9 days ago

Preparing a place for us

9 days ago
If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. —...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Thanks, but No Thanks
10 days ago

Thanks, but No Thanks

10 days ago
Do not be yoked together with unbelievers. — 2 Corinthians 6:14
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with