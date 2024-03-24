^

Daily Bread

And Seven Others

The Philippine Star
March 24, 2024 | 12:00am
And Seven Others

Believers in our glorious Lord Jesus Christ must not show favoritism. — James 2:1

Tragedy struck near Los Angeles in January 2020 when nine people died in a helicopter crash. Most news stories began something like this, “NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna (“Gigi”), and seven others lost their lives in the accident.”

It’s natural and understandable to focus on the well-known people involved in a horrible situation like this—and the deaths of Kobe and his precious teenager Gigi are heartbreaking beyond description. But we must keep in mind that in life’s big picture there’s no dividing line that makes the “seven others” (Payton, Sarah, Christina, Alyssa, John, Keri, and Ara) any less significant.

Sometimes we need to be reminded that each human is important in God’s eyes. Society shines bright lights on the rich and famous. Yet fame doesn’t make a person any more important than your next-door neighbor, the noisy kids who play in your street, the down-on-his-luck guy at the city mission, or you.

Every person on earth is created in God’s image (Genesis 1:27), whether rich or poor (Proverbs 22:2). No one is favored more than another in His eyes (Romans 2:11), and each is in need of a Savior (3:23).

We glorify our great God when we refuse to show favoritism—whether in the church (James 2:1–4) or in society at large. — Dave Branon

 

 

What can you do to show love for all mankind—rich or poor, famous or obscure? How did Jesus reveal this kind of love?

Heavenly Father, help me to show love and kindness to all, regardless of their station in life.

vuukle comment

DAILY BREAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Reclaiming our time
5 days ago

Reclaiming our time

5 days ago
I will repay you for the years the locusts have eaten. . . . You will have plenty to eat, until you are full. — Joel...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Little Foxes
6 days ago

Little Foxes

6 days ago
Catch for us the foxes, the little foxes that ruin the vineyards. — Song of Songs 2:15
Daily Bread
fbtw
Preparing a place for us
7 days ago

Preparing a place for us

7 days ago
If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. —...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Thanks, but No Thanks
8 days ago

Thanks, but No Thanks

8 days ago
Do not be yoked together with unbelievers. — 2 Corinthians 6:14
Daily Bread
fbtw
No Formula Needed
9 days ago

No Formula Needed

9 days ago
Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven. Matthew 5:16
Daily Bread
fbtw
Justice and Jesus
10 days ago

Justice and Jesus

10 days ago
What does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God. Micah 6:8
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with