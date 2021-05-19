^
The Crooked Steeple

The Crooked Steeple

(The Philippine Star) - May 19, 2021 - 12:00am

My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness. — 2 Corinthians 12:9

Turns out that crooked church steeples make people nervous. When we visited some friends, they shared how, after a fierce windstorm, their church’s proud steeple was crooked, causing some alarm.

Of course, the church quickly repaired the flagging spire, but the humorous image got me thinking. Often church is seen as a place where everything is expected to look perfect; it’s not seen as a place where we can show up crooked. Right?

But in a fallen, broken world, all of us are “crooked,” each with our own collection of natural weaknesses. We might be tempted to keep our vulnerabilities under wraps, but Scripture encourages the opposite attitude. In 2 Corinthians 12, for example, Paul suggests that it’s in our weaknesses—for him, an unnamed struggle he calls a “thorn in my flesh” (v. 7)—that Christ is most likely to reveal His power. Jesus had told Paul, “My power is made perfect in weakness” (v. 9). So Paul concluded, “For Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong” (v. 10).

We may not like our imperfections, but hiding them only denies Jesus’s power to work within those aspects of ourselves. When we invite Jesus into the crooked places in us, He gently mends and redeems in ways our effort could never accomplish. — Adam Holz

 

 

What are some of the “crooked” places in your life? In what ways have you seen God work through your imperfections?

Invite Jesus into your imperfections for His Mending.

GOD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
We Need Each Other
1 day ago
We Need Each Other
1 day ago
Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. — Colossians 3...
Daily Bread
fbfb
God&rsquo;s Amazing Hands
2 days ago
God’s Amazing Hands
2 days ago
Into your hands I commit my spirit; deliver me, LORD, my faithful God. — Psalm 31:5
Daily Bread
fbfb
Bear Hug
3 days ago
Bear Hug
3 days ago
God is love. — 1 John 4:16
Daily Bread
fbfb
When All Seems Lost
4 days ago
When All Seems Lost
4 days ago
My God, my God, why have you forsaken me? Psalm 22:1
Daily Bread
fbfb
A Kind Critique
5 days ago
A Kind Critique
5 days ago
The law was given through Moses; grace and truth came through Jesus Christ. — John 1:17
Daily Bread
fbfb
A Longing in Stone
6 days ago
A Longing in Stone
6 days ago
I have let you see it with your eyes, but you will not cross over into it. — Deuteronomy 34:4
Daily Bread
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with