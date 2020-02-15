Following where he leads

Then [Elisha] set out to follow Elijah and became his servant. — 1 Kings 19:21

As a child, I looked forward to our church’s Sunday evening services. They were exciting. Sunday night often meant we got to hear from missionaries and other guest speakers. Their messages inspired me because of their willingness to leave family and friends — and at times, homes, possessions, and careers — to go off to strange, unfamiliar, and sometimes dangerous places to serve God.

Like those missionaries, Elisha left many things behind to follow God (1 Kings 19:19-21). Before God called him into service through Elijah, we don’t know much about Elisha — except that he was a farmer. When the prophet Elijah met him in the field where he was plowing, he threw his cloak over Elisha’s shoulders (the symbol of his role as prophet) and called him to follow. With only a request to kiss his mother and father goodbye, Elisha immediately sacrificed his oxen, burned his plowing equipment, said good-bye to his parents — and followed Elijah.

Though not many of us are called to leave family and friends behind to serve God as fulltime missionaries, God wants all of us to follow Him and to “live as a believer in whatever situation the Lord has assigned to [us], just as God has called [us]” (1 Corinthians 7:17). As I’ve often experienced, serving God can be thrilling and challenging no matter where we are — even if we never leave home. — Alyson Kieda

Dear Lord, equip us to be Your missionaries wherever You have placed us — near or far, at home or abroad.

READ: 1 Kings 19:19-21

God will show us how

to serve Him wherever we are.

Bible in a Year: Leviticus 17-18 and Matthew 27:27-50