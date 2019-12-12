The cure for anxiety
(The Philippine Star) - December 12, 2019 - 12:00am

Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. –  Philippians 4:6

We were excited about moving for my husband’s job. But the unknowns and challenges left me feeling anxious. Thoughts of sorting and packing up belongings. Looking for a place to live. My finding a new job too. Making my way around a new city, and getting settled. It was all . . . unsettling. As I thought about my “to-do” list, words written by the apostle Paul echoed in my mind: Don’t worry, but pray (Phil. 4:6-7).

If anyone could have been anxious about unknowns and challenges, it would have been Paul. He was shipwrecked. He was beaten. He was jailed. In his letter to the Philippian church, he encouraged his friends who also were facing unknowns, telling them, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God” (v. 6).

Paul’s words encourage me. Life is not without uncertainties – whether they come in the form of a major life transition, family issues, health scares, or financial trouble. What I continue to learn is that God cares. He invites us to let go of our fears of the unknown by giving them to Him. When we do, He, who knows all things, promises that His peace, “which transcends all understanding, will guard” our heart and mind in Christ Jesus (v. 7).

–  Karen Wolfe

Dear God, what a blessing to know we do not have to be anxious about anything! Remind us that we can come to You and tell You about everything. Thank You for who You are and what You are doing in our lives.

READ: Philippians 4:1-9

God’s care for me eases my mind.

Bible in a Year: Hosea 9-11 and Revelation 3

GOD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
It’s all a gift!
1 day ago
For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God. — Ephesians...
Daily Bread
fb tw
2 days ago
Restored failures
2 days ago
The Lord upholds all who fall and lifts up all who are bowed down. — Psalm 145:14
Daily Bread
fb tw
3 days ago
Outside in?
3 days ago
All of you who were baptized into Christ have clothed yourselves with Christ. – Galatians 3:27
Daily Bread
fb tw
4 days ago
Unexpected grace
4 days ago
In a vision, he has seen a man named Ananias come and place his hands on him to restore his sight. — Acts 9:12
Daily Bread
fb tw
5 days ago
First things first
5 days ago
Watch your life and doctrine closely.– 1 Timothy 4:16
Daily Bread
fb tw
6 days ago
Trusting God even if
6 days ago
The God we serve is able to deliver us. — Daniel 3:17
Daily Bread
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with