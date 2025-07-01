Dual tracks, one city: Reconciling cyclist safety with motorcycle reality

The recent discourse surrounding the MMDA’s proposal to reallocate portions of Commonwealth Avenue’s bicycle lanes has sparked passionate debate. While we deeply respect cyclist advocacy and sustainable transportation ideals, the current transportation crisis demands a data-driven approach that considers Metro Manila’s overwhelming road usage reality. This response presents pragmatic analysis based on empirical evidence and the urgent need to address majority transportation needs while maintaining protection for all vulnerable road users.

Recent traffic volume studies along Commonwealth Avenue and EDSA reveal stark disparities that cannot be ignored when making policy affecting millions of daily commuters. Commonwealth Avenue’s southbound direction recorded 77,453 motorcycles compared to 647 bicycles (a ratio of 120:1). The northbound direction shows 55,287 motorcycles versus 670 bicycles (82:1). Similarly, EDSA demonstrates comparable patterns with southbound traffic showing 63,034 motorcycles against 780 bicycles (80:1) and northbound recording 62,695 motorcycles versus 830 bicycles (75:1).

These figures reflect transportation choices of hundreds of thousands of Filipino families who have turned to motorcycles as their primary mobility solution. The 286 percent growth in motorcycle usage over the past decade underscores this transport mode’s critical role.

From an economic perspective, motorcycles represent the most accessible private transportation for Filipino families. With only six percent of households owning cars, motorcycles serve as primary mobility solutions for working class, small business owners, delivery personnel and service providers forming Metro Manila’s economic backbone. The motorcycle-based delivery economy serves millions daily through food delivery, courier services and e-commerce logistics.

The MMDA estimates that out of roughly 2.9?million registered vehicles in the region, 1.44?million are motorcycles, a figure that has grown swiftly since 2021. They enable plumbers to reach job sites, nurses to cross multiple cities on early shifts and riders from Angkas to move hundreds of thousands of commuters every day despite chronic shortcomings in rail and bus capacity.

Constraining this volume to a narrow, paint?only lane invites turbulence: sudden weaving, abrupt braking, spill?overs into car lanes and a level of frustration that too often turns into fatal accidents. When accidents occur the human and economic toll spreads beyond the individual rider; delayed deliveries ripple through supply chains and medical bills burden households already teetering on thin margins.

The benefits unfold on several fronts: throughput rises because motorcycles, when given room to flow smoothly, can carry up to four times the passenger volume of a mixed car lane per unit width. Emissions fall because smoother flow reduces idle time, with small displacement motorcycles emitting barely a third of the carbon dioxide produced by typical petrol sedans per person. Equity improves because 40 percent of low-income households rely on two-wheelers for commuting or livelihood. Keeping them bottled up in a single car lane while a largely empty cycle track sits adjacent is, in effect, a regressive tax on the working class. Exclusive lanes provide benefit-to-cost ratios exceeding 1.0.

The proposal to split the bicycle lane in Commonwealth Avenue doesn’t eliminate bicycle lanes but optimizes usage through intelligent design. The five-meter bicycle lane space can be physically segregated using concrete barriers, not painted lines, creating separate 2.5-meter corridors for bicycles and motorcycles. This approach aligns with international standards, as the Urban Bikeway Design Guide published by the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO) sets 1.8 meters as the typical minimum rideable width. A 2.5-meter cycleway therefore remains above global practice, offering space for cargo bikes and children on training wheels, while the twin 2.5-meter motorcycle lane relieves pressure on general traffic and eliminates dangerous intermixing.

Cyclists retain dedicated infrastructure while benefiting from improved safety through physical barriers. Dedicated motorcycle space reduces dangerous interactions with larger vehicles, while improved vehicle distribution reduces congestion for all users.

Acknowledging these ratios does not undermine Metro?Manila’s climate aspirations. Clinging to a five?meter path that serves fewer than a thousand cyclists a day while 60,000 riders squeeze into a single lane does not elevate sustainability; it entrenches risk and inefficiency for the majority. It’s a fair geometry.

The stark numerical disparity between motorcycle and bicycle usage cannot be dismissed as policy-irrelevant. Democratic infrastructure investment should reflect actual usage patterns while protecting all users. Current allocation dedicates substantial road space to less than one percent of traffic volume while forcing the remaining 99 percent into dangerous conditions.

Metro Manila’s transportation challenges require collaborative solutions acknowledging all road users’ needs. The proposed shared-lane solution, implemented with proper physical segregation, enhances cyclist safety while addressing urgent motorcycle user needs.

The Commonwealth Avenue debate represents Metro Manila’s broader transportation challenges. While sustainable, bicycle-friendly cities remain worthy goals, policy decisions must be grounded in empirical evidence. Overwhelming data supporting motorcycle infrastructure investment presents a compelling case for the proposed lane-sharing solution. This approach optimizes limited road space to serve the greatest number of users safely and efficiently.

The choice is between pragmatic solutions acknowledging reality and idealistic policies potentially compromising safety for all road users. Cities are living organisms that must adapt. In the long run Metro Manila will need more trains, wider sidewalks and a dense web of uninterrupted bikeways. While waiting for that future, planners cannot ignore the transport tool in every second garage. Motorcycles, like bicycles, are low carbon, space efficient and affordable. Giving each a safe, adequately sized place on the road is not favoritism; it is good economics and sound urban planning.

In an era of tight budgets and climate deadlines, good planning is not about choosing bikes or motorcycles; it is about matching supply to demand, protecting the vulnerable through design and moving the greatest number of Filipinos at the lowest social cost. Commonwealth can (and must) become the blueprint for that pragmatic, compassionate calculus.