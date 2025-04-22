^

Opinion

The enduring maritime friendship between the Philippines and Norway

DIPLOMATIC POUCH - Christian Halaas Lyster - The Philippine Star
April 22, 2025 | 12:00am

The ocean is of vital importance to the Philippines and Norway. It is central to our history, our livelihood and development. It is at the core of our bilateral relationship that celebrated 75 years last year. However, our shared history dates back more than a century, when Filipino seafarers sailed on Norwegian ships during World War I. Countless more have sailed under the Norwegian flag since then.

Today, there are over 25,000 Filipinos working on Norwegian-controlled and Norwegian-owned ships. Every single one of them contributes every day to strengthening our maritime ties. Moreover, there are over 50 companies with Norwegian maritime interests established in the Philippines. Probably they will all attest that the Filipino seafarers are talented, hardworking and among the best in the world.

Norway clearly has a key interest in ensuring that Filipino seafarers are trained in compliance with international standards. MARINA has effectively implemented and enforced the 1978 International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW). Norway’s assistance in this area, particularly through the deployment of an expert for eight years inside MARINA, has greatly contributed to ensuring that Filipino seafarers are well-trained and competent, aligning with international standards.

This week, the Norwegian Training Center (NTC) in the Philippines celebrates 35 years. Since 1990, the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association and the NTC have trained more than 200,000 seafarers. They have also recruited and provided scholarships to thousands of dedicated and talented Filipino seafarers through its cadet program. The collaboration to ensure the excellence of crew and officers has greatly benefitted both countries.

Today, women represent only 1.2 percent of the global seafarer workforce. The Norwegian shipping companies want more females onboard. Norway is encouraged by the positive trend of more Filipinas choosing the maritime track. They serve as an inspiration to other young women, proving that barriers can be overcome and paving the way for a more inclusive industry.

These young talents join a global workforce of seafarers where Filipinos make up more than a quarter. Safeguarding their rights and wellbeing is not optional – it is imperative. That is why Norway supported the Philippine-initiated and first-ever UN human rights resolution on the rights of seafarers last year. Together, we will continue to work together for the benefit of seafarers and the entire maritime industry.

Norway is among the few nations with a complete maritime cluster. This industry has not only been vital to Norway’s history but remains crucial to our economy today. Many thousands of Norwegians spend their workdays in the sector. This number grows when including industries within the offshore and seafood sectors.

Looking forward, Norway sees the maritime sector as a powerful driver for sustainable value creation, generating green jobs and playing a crucial role in our climate ambitions. Supporting the green transition of this sector is therefore a vital part of Norway’s maritime policy. We believe that the Philippines has every opportunity to further develop its sector and remain a competitive maritime nation.

However, what the future holds for shipping remains uncertain. The geopolitical situation is posing challenges to the sector that should not be underestimated. Like any course set across the sea, the maritime sector will continue to face its share of turbulent waves. Yet, it is precisely in these moments that collaboration between maritime friends becomes more important than ever. The Philippines can count on Norway as a partner!

*      *      *

Christian Lyster is the Ambassador of Norway to the Philippines.

NORWAY
