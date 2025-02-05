Stellar performers

It is not rare to see entertainment celebrities turned politicians who do not make fools of themselves in taking their chance at public service. And this is not only happening in the Philippines but also in other countries where entertainment personalities enter the world of politics. After all, there is a fine line between show business and politics, as both thrive on popularity.

Many more of these popular names in the Philippine entertainment industry are throwing their hats into the ring in the coming national and local elections on May 12 this year. Having the advantage of a showbiz element, they enjoy the recall factor as voters pick popular names rather than qualifications or fitness for public office.

But there are showbiz people who just rely on sheer popularity to win votes to get elected to public office.

They then find themselves ending up like square pegs in round holes. It brings to mind the late popular comedian Dolphy, who was quoted telling showbiz folks why he declined offers to run for public office: “Because I do not know what to do in office after I win in elections.”

While he was a popular top action star before he went to politics, former president Joseph Estrada learned the hard way that popularity alone is not enough in a political battle. He fought all the way to the court before his election as mayor of San Juan City was upheld. Yesterday, the Philippine Senate honored Mr. Estrada along with his wife, former first lady and senator Dra. Loi Estrada, among the living senators feted for having authored landmark laws of the land. One of these is the “Carabao Act of the Philippines” that established the first carabao research center in Nueva Ecija.

Another good role model is actor-turned politician Richard Gomez. When Richard, widely called Goma, first tried to enter politics, he was repeatedly rebuffed. The legal challenges were daunting. But he was serious and determined. He was not discouraged. Victory finally came in 2016 when he got elected mayor of Ormoc City in Leyte. Not just once but he got re-elected for a second term.

For a newbie member of the House of Representatives, Goma’s report card in the 19th Congress is not so-so. To his credit, Goma apparently has been performing rather well as a legislator. One of his notable legislative endeavors is the House-approval of his proposal to institutionalize a comprehensive national sports development program centered on the country’s national games. He has proven to everyone, especially his most bitter critics who had scoffed at his being a politician, that he is not just a handsome face in Congress.

But another former showbiz character turned politician is giving himself a bad name by his own doing –erstwhile character actor and currently Laguna Rep. Dan Fernandez. At a press conference, Ferdinand Topacio called out lawmakers like Rep. Fernandez that they are not supposed to legislate laws to benefit themselves. Topacio particularly pointed to the legislative inquiry initiated by Fernandez riding on public concerns over the proliferation of alleged “fake news” posted on social media platforms like Facebook, X, Tiktok, YouTube, etc. attacking him and fellow congressmen.

The House committee on public order and safety chaired by Fernandez, jointly with those of public information and information and communications technology, called for this public hearing. Hence, the name House tri-comm. Purportedly, the House tri-comm will seek to unmask and trace sources of “fake news,” with the end in view of crafting laws that will hopefully end it.

After practically declaring an open war against their identified critics in social media, the Laguna lawmaker apparently thought he could get away with a prepared trap for his most bitter online attackers. Invoking for the nth the much abused phrase “in aid of legislation,” the Laguna congressman got his comeuppance with the no-show of all 39 content creators invited to their public hearing yesterday.

Instead, the group of 39 individuals who are mostly vloggers and self-proclaimed social media “influencers” marched to the Supreme Court (SC). Led by lawyer and former Presidential Communications Office (PCO) secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles, they sought to stop what they called the “unconstitutional” acts of the House Tri-comm to curtail freedom of expression in our country. Angeles briefly served as PCO secretary of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (PBBM) but jumped back to the camp of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Angeles and many of the 39 vloggers are identified with the group called DDS, or Diehard Duterte Supporters. They have been notably active in anti-administration rants in their social media posts. Alongside so-called “army of trolls,” the DDS posts in social media platforms rally behind ex-president Duterte and his daughter Vice President Sara Duterte, especially during the height of the House “investigations” on the Dutertes.

Veteran lawmaker Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers saved the day for his bungling fellow legislators. Barbers made crystal clear the purpose of the House inquiry as not intending to curtail free speech. As enshrined in the 1987 Constitution, Barbers underscored the need to establish accountability in today’s digital space.

“Instead, we are here to draw the line between responsible discourse and the deliberate, systematic abuse of digital platforms to spread lies, destroy reputations and manipulate public perception,” Barbers pointed out. Barbers is the chairman of the House committee on dangerous drugs that led the House quad comm probe that looked into the reported human rights abuses in the all-out war against illegal drugs during the Duterte administration.

Unlike some of former fellow actors and drama performers who promise to “save” the Filipinos, ex-president Estrada and Goma demonstrated what it takes to be elected as public officials. Sadly, some are just like traditional politicians, pejoratively called trapos. They have only been shamelessly wasting public money by their sheer lack of political purpose and action.

This is the new breed of leadership our country should support. We need stellar performers in public office who will help improve the lives of us Filipinos.