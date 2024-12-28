EDITORIAL â€” Learning continuity

EDITORIAL — Learning continuity

This week the Department of Education ordered public schools from kindergarten to high school to shift to alternative modes of delivering lessons instead of simply suspending classes during calamities. The DepEd order signed by Secretary Sonny Angara on Dec. 23 implements during typhoons and other calamities what became the norm during the prolonged COVID lockdowns – switching to full remote or at least blended learning.

Under the DepEd order, public schools within its jurisdiction must come up with Learning and Service Continuity Plans, which aim to minimize the disruption of formal education. Angara had previously said that as of mid-November this year, 35 school days had already been lost since the start of the academic year in areas devastated by typhoons, floods and other natural calamities. This month he said that each year on average, 53 school days are lost due to weather disturbances.

The two years during which the country was forced to resort to remote learning because of the pandemic showed the problems that must be fully addressed if the DepEd order will be properly implemented. Several of the key problems were addressed ASAP during the pandemic lockdowns, but education stakeholders say that more can be done.

One is to ensure that all learners and teachers alike have the necessary gadgets – and can use them properly – for remote learning during weather disturbances. Education advocates say the insufficiency of the needed gadgets and the skills to use them widened the education gap during the pandemic.

Two, gadgets will need digital connectivity. The government will have to speed up the provision of universal and reliable connectivity, and will have to see to it that learners and teachers in the basic education system can have either free access or at least affordable service rates. For areas without internet connectivity, or if weather disturbances also disrupt telecommunications services, the DepEd will have to design other modes of learning continuity.

DepEd will also have to ensure that educators will be sufficiently trained for any mode of learning continuity that might be adopted. The wet season of tropical cyclones and rain-inducing monsoons is over, so there is enough time to prepare for the proper implementation of learning continuity.