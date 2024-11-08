‘Trumped’ – been there, done that

The day before the US presidential elections, my friend “Quin” walked up to me visibly frayed and frazzled, worrying over the possibility of a Trump presidency coming back to Washington. Quin was not an exception. There were many Filipinos who did not know what to make of being “trumped” by Donald Trump a second time around. Some feared his strong anti-illegal immigration position would translate into a wave of anti-Asian, therefore anti-Filipino, sentiment.

Others were concerned that Trump’s isolationist or America first rhetoric would result in the US abandoning its commitment to the US-Phl Mutual Defense Treaty, less support and investments in the country and others even worried that it might now become a lot harder to get tourist visas to the United States.

The thing is, if you’re not American, if you’re not in government, what can you really do about it? Besides which, there are Disneyland parks in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Paris. So, you can still see Mickey elsewhere.

But in all seriousness, the Philippines and Filipinos have gone through such unexpected or unbelievable political shockers for several decades. We have been there and done that at least three times and nothing much ever changed. We are not resilient; things simply didn’t change and many Pinoys didn’t really do much.

We’ve had Joseph “Erap” Estrada for president and that shocked the rich, the elite, the media and the church. How in heaven’s name could an actor, “womanizer” and “drunk” win as president?

So, they ganged up on a duly elected president, removed him from office and replaced him with their convenient choice, then vice president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. Once they did that, they all asked for their pound of flesh like professional mercenaries coming to collect their share of the bounty.

That, it is said, led to the 10 most corrupt years in government. In retaliation, people got PNoy or president Noynoy Aquino to do penance for their sins by punishing Gloria Arroyo.

After that Rodrigo Duterte was elected overwhelmingly, based on a collective desire for political will, his anti-drugs and anti-crime track record. The elite were visibly shaken and afraid that such a ruffian actually won the elections. He did not have the strongest of political parties, nor did he have the war chest that others had. But he “Digonged” them.

Then he began to offend our collective sensibilities with his constant cussing and disrespect for God and daring to speak ill against world leaders. No one dared to stand up to him publicly because that might be the last you would ever be seen of, given his notoriety and the alleged Davao Death Squad. So, people simply waited out his term.

Then the greatest upset in Philippine history took place.

Filipinos elected Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. who, just a few decades ago, had to fly out to Hawaii after Filipinos staged People Power and drove out his entire family and all their associates. After driving them out of Malacañang, burning their images and belongings, they elected Bongbong Marcos as the 17th President of the Philippines.

Trump just did a repeat. The Filipinos did a three-peat!

* * *

Like many opinion writers, I’ve had my share of people asking my take on the second Trump presidency. This reminds me of a time when a group of Catholic bishops asked me for my take on the PNoy presidency. My response then is my response today: “God gives us presidents either to bless us or curse us. The question is: is God blessing us or cursing us?”

Many Filipinos also ask what can we do in a country and culture where politicians use peoples’ money to perpetuate themselves and their families in power? How can we fight corruption and incompetence without having to put ourselves at risk?

I used to say: have courage and conviction and if you don’t want to expose yourselves then pass it on to us in media. But recently, I realized that every Filipino has other tools or superpowers. During the martial law years and I suppose even during the Japanese occupation, Filipinos relied mightily on the power of “Maritess” a.k.a word of mouth or tsismis.

Whether it was actual “news” that went unreported due to censorship or firsthand account of events and wrongdoings witnessed by individuals, tsismis on many occasions was as accurate as the lessons given through oral accounts.

As the Bible teaches us, “words have the power of life” and on many occasions when tsismis or “gossip” – which is actually true – gets around, it takes on a life of its own and eventually becomes undeniable or intolerable for those in authority as well as the wrong doers.

If being a “Maritess” does not sit well with you or tsismis is not your cup of tea, then the other option is the power of prayers. Generation after generation have passed on this testimony and legacy through the ages. Whether in the Bible or human history, we regularly hear that when all else fails, people are driven to their knees, praying in tears and imploring God to intervene.

Jewish slaves in Egypt prayed, and God heard them. “African slaves” prayed for freedom and God heard them. Filipinos have had answered prayers in every generation. We simply forget how powerful a prayerful nation can be. Each night I lead my wife and daughter through a prayer book of names, conditions, petitions, illnesses and needs.

We do so because Jesus Christ himself said: “Again I say to you that if two of you agree on earth concerning anything that they ask, it will be done for them by my father in heaven. For where two or three are gathered together in my name, I am there in their midst.”

So, say a little prayer.

* * *

