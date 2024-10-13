^

Opinion

Zero Hunger

Best Practices - Brian Poe Llamanzares - The Philippine Star
October 13, 2024 | 12:00am

Every Oct. 16, World Food Day celebrates the creation of the United Nations’ (UN) Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). FAO is a UN specialized agency leading international efforts to combat hunger, enhance nutrition, promote sustainable agriculture, and ensure food security. This year’s theme captures the spirit of FAO’s mission – “right to foods for a better life and a better future.”

Food and nutrition security builds a better life for Filipinos. It’s a force multiplier. Investments in food security and nutrition pays exceptional dividends, from the short-term to the long-term, in terms of public health, wealth creation, and overall human development and well-being.

World Food Day aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG No. 2 of ending hunger by 2030. What’s so great about this goal is that it’s not some impossible dream; it’s achievable. In fact, the world economy produces so much food now that the amount is more than enough for the entire human population and for a surplus that could feed another billion people. Questions abound of course. Why do people still suffer from hunger?

Reasons are plenty. Global supply chains are still recovering from the drastic disruptions and many restructurings brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Climate change has severely altered weather patterns, wiping out whole harvests through unprecedented conflagrations, droughts, and deluges. There’s also the interminable cat-and-mouse game among government policies, private sector profit prioritization, and criminal cartels culminating in Filipinos having less healthy food to eat, if at all.

Let’s recall that from 2020 to 2022, UN figures exposed that the Philippines had the: highest number of moderate to severe food insecure people in Southeast Asia (at approximately 51 million Filipinos or almost half our entire population, and far from the regional average); the second highest number of undernourished in Southeast Asia (estimated at 6.9 million Filipinos); and among the worst rates of stunting in children. Our only recently cooled inflation, moreover, has long been vulnerable to upward pressures on food product prices, specifically with rice and with food inflation reaching a peak of 10.8 percent in January 2023, and fundamentals indicate that our food production situation and import reliant market remains highly susceptible to supply shocks and other global economic headwinds.

Not everything is bleak with the figures; in the data, there is light. The World Bank recently revised its economic growth outlook for the Philippines with a positive projection from 5.5 percent to 6 percent in 2024, and 5.9 percent and 6.1 percent in 2025. We are projected to become the second fastest growing economy in our region. Undernourishment in the Philippine population has diminished from 14.6 percent in 2004 to 5.9 percent in 2023. The lowering of our rice tariff has also eased pressure leading to lower inflation and not-so-exorbitantly-priced rice.

For a brighter tomorrow in food and nutrition security, one best practice is targeted service delivery. Stunting and wasting of children due to undernutrition and malnutrition are among the most deleterious lifetime consequences of food insecurity. Stunting, for instance, affects one out of every five children in the Philippines. Poor nutrition early in life is associated with poor economic mobility. UNICEF estimates that undernutrition costs the Philippine economy US$4.4 billion annually (equivalent to around 1.5 percent of GDP or P250.49 billion).

Senator Grace Poe spearheaded evidenced-based institutional interventions in this regard. Under the “Kalusugan at Nutrisyon ng Mag-Nanay Act” or the “First 1,000 Days Law” (Republic Act No. 11148, a landmark law that she authored, and credited to have contributed to the Philippines’ advancements in SDG targets), the government supports the first one thousand (1,000) days of a child’s life, or up to a child’s second (2nd) birthday. The UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) identifies said period as one of the most vulnerable and crucial developmental periods of a human being. Data suggests that every peso (P1) spent for child nutrition results in twelve pesos (P12) saved in health expenditures. Through Masustansyang Pagkain Para Sa Batang Pilipino Act of 2018 (RA 11037), which our Senate office co-authored, we established the country’s national feeding program for “undernutrition and nutrient-deficiency among children aged three years up to grade six level.” UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) studies state that enhancing learners’ health is a transformative way to improve education outcomes with “benefits extending to homes and communities.” Data reports our efforts benefitted over 1.5 million children nationwide for the school year 2023 to 2024.

We’ve also authored several allied Senate bills, such as the “Right to Adequate Food Act of 2022” (SBN 337 filed on July 25, 2022), “Instructional Gardens and Urban Agriculture Act” (SBN 875 filed on July 25, 2022), and “Protection of Watershed for Irrigation Act” (SBN 966 filed on August 1, 2022), to add to our arsenal for food and nutrition independence.

Zero hunger is achievable for the Philippines! The National Nutrition Council’s Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition (PPAN) 2023-2028 provides a robust framework. Onto our better future, one where no one should be left behind, preferential attention must be given to places where food insecurity is high, including the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Cordillera Administrative Region (Region XIII), Northern Mindanao (Region X), Zamboanga Peninsula (Region IX), and Eastern Visayas (Region VIII), and Bicol (Region V).

Ultimately, Philippine food self-sufficiency, diversity, resiliency, and sustainability are key to food and nutrition security. Strengthening our economy by investing in agri-food infrastructure and by supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the food sector, upstream and downstream are critical. As we celebrate World Food Day, let FAO’s so-called “four betters” also be our guide to zero hunger by 2030, so that all Filipinos’ future includes “better production, better nutrition, better environment, and better life.”

vuukle comment

FAO

UN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Alternative Learning System and PDLs

By ROSES AND THORNS | By Pia Roces Morato | 1 day ago
In my experience 14 years ago, the memory of women and young adults who have chosen to undergo the program relayed to me many times how, looking back, had they only received proper education earlier in their lives,...
Opinion
fbtw

Marcos wealth cases: Flying out the window

By AT GROUND LEVEL | By Satur C. Ocampo | 1 day ago
On Oct. 4, the Sandiganbayan Second Division granted a motion by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his mother – in behalf of the Marcos Sr. estate – to dismiss an ill-gotten wealth civil case against them. Supposedly,...
Opinion
fbtw

Elections and democracy

By The broader view | By Harry Roque | 1 day ago
We take pride in the Philippines as the bastion of democracy in Asia. Modeled after the United States, the Philippines is under a presidential form of government.
Opinion
fbtw

Inexorable

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
One hundred eighty-four aspirants for seats in the Senate have filed their papers.
Opinion
fbtw

Online trolling against Masungi to smear Leonardo DiCaprio

By GOTCHA | By Jarius Bondoc | 2 days ago
BBC News has unearthed a troll campaign against Masungi Georeserve reforestation in the Upper Marikina Watershed.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Korea and the Philippines on the cusp of a new chapter

By Korean Serenade | By Lee Sang-Hwa | 1 hour ago
Last year in July, I joined President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the opening of the Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project-Phase 1.
Opinion
fbtw

The November 2024 priority dates

By IMMIGRATION CORNER | By Michael J. Gurfinkel | 1 hour ago
Each month, the Visa Office of the State Department publishes, in the Visa Bulletin, the priority dates for that particular month for the various family and employment-based categories.
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL &mdash; Surrogate mothers

EDITORIAL — Surrogate mothers

1 day ago
In yet another tragic manifestation of the inadequacy of economic opportunities in this country, 20 Filipino women have been rescued from a human trafficking operation in Cambodia.
Opinion
fbtw

Slow Fish?

By FOOD FOR THOUGHT | By Chit U. Juan | 1 day ago
That’s another term for sustainable seafood. And a thematic approach to eating good, clean and fair fish (www.slowfood.com)
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with