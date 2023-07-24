Driving away farms and farmers

Last week, I visited my neighbor and respected gamefowl breeder Mr. Peter Uy and by coincidence I got to meet one of his guests who happened to be a barangay captain in Tanay, Rizal. While comparing notes about farms, I learned from the visitor that “little by little, all types of farms are slowly but surely being phased out or banned in Tanay, Rizal.”

The local official shared that no new permits were being given to businessmen or property owners who want to put up poultry, piggery or gamefowl farms. At the same time, all the existing farms that have been in the area for many decades have been given notice to draw down, downsize and phase out operations.

The barangay captain explained that for the longest time, only piggeries and poultry farms were present in many parts of Tanay. But through the years, more and more people migrated to Tanay and they were followed by property developers who took advantage of the cheap land and potential market. The migration in turn attracted different companies and entrepreneurs, who also bought properties and set up businesses that support the growing communities.

Initially, there was a spirit of co-existence between migrating residents and the different farms, but as developers and businesses gained a foothold, there was a move to remove or drive away the poultry and piggery farms that are now branded as smelly and environmentally unfriendly. This is partly one of the reasons that food prices have radically increased in recent years. What LGUs fail to realize is that once developers get their profits, they leave town. Farms don’t. They create jobs, expand and invest in the LGU and is an integral part of the community since they were there from the beginning.

This ironic and tragic turn of events is the perfect example of how ignorance and greed ultimately disrupt the balance between food production/security versus urban development. It also drives home the urgent need for legislators to slowly but surely produce legislation on land use that will protect farms in the interest of food security.

Most people are not aware of the fact that livestock farms – whether poultry, piggery, cattle in nature – are generally required to locate at least two to five kilometers from any residential community. The reason for this is to insure the biosecurity of both the farm and the community. By locating farms away from areas where there are people, homes and traffic, you reduce the potential of exposing the farm to bacteria, virus and live matter that may be disease carriers.

On the other hand, by locating farms at such a distance, the potential side effects of farm operations such as odors, flies or accidental runoffs or discharge of liquid waste or sewage is reduced. That has been a rule generally observed by poultry and piggery farms as well as big companies that work with contract farmers. Because of this, it has become increasingly difficult for agricultural investors and potential livestock producers to set up shop because many of them have been forced to go as far as Bataan, Zambales, Bontoc and less populated areas of the Visayas.

If we have a standing practice that livestock farms should be two to five kilometers away, then why not a rule that LGUs are not allowed to permit residential construction within one kilometer or inside the safe zone for farms? LGUs should also be banned from allowing residential developments on agricultural land. It is not the fault of farms if people decide to build homes next to farms that were pre-existing in the first place.

One common violation and abuse of LGUs is disregarding the classification of lands reflected in titles. Many titles show that the land is classified as agriculture, but city and municipal councils unilaterally conduct “table mapping” and declare areas as residential or commercial just to increase real property taxes!

Many LGUs prioritize urbanization or commercialization in order to get bigger tax revenues. But the trade-off is that by driving away farms, the LGU loses jobs, revenues and, worst of all, they must source poultry and livestock products from other localities or regions that costs so much more. What the LGU and politician make, their constituents end up paying for in higher costs of food and lower quality of life in an urban setting.

People who read up on the news must have read about how the DA has been trying to promote urban gardening, rooftop gardening, etc. I support all efforts at promoting food production and security, but we have to admit how stupid it sounds to be promoting urban gardening after LGUs chase away farms, poultries and piggeries.

Going back to my conversation with the barangay captain from Tanay, Rizal, I suggested that he and his friends reconsider the path they are heading on. Instead of driving away farms, every LGU that has enough land area, like Tanay, should embark on identifying areas ideal for food production. Tanay is so much nearer to Metro Manila than Baguio or Bontoc province or Batangas.

With the proper study, development and systematic approach, Tanay, Rizal could easily become a strategic food basket and supplier for the entire Metro Manila. So many people I know have bought or invested in several hectares of land inside Tanay. What the LGU needs to do is determine their land use strategy, address the deficient or defective documentation of properties, develop the vital requirements for roads/accessibility, water and electricity and connectivity. Bring in international and local experts in the field of food production and follow this with partnerships with major companies such as San Miguel, BMeg, Harbest, etc. Food and livestock can provide LGUs like Tanay a more consistent revenue stream and cash flow in the long term.

* * *

