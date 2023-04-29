^

Opinion

EDITORIAL — Powerless

The Philippine Star
April 29, 2023 | 12:00am

In Occidental Mindoro, classes had to be suspended for three days earlier this month because there was no power to run even electric fans in the scorching summer heat. Residents complain that their household appliances are breaking down from the regular blackouts that last from 16 to 20 hours a day. Hospitals have had to invest in expensive generators to power at least critical healthcare equipment such as dialysis machines. Protesting residents planned a “blackout concert” to express their dismay.

The energy crisis in the province prompted the declaration of a state of calamity on April 20, if only to allow speedier procurement and other responses to an emergency. Whether this will ease the situation remains to be seen. The crisis had built up over three decades, and was serious enough for then presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to promise, during a campaign sortie in April 2022, to fix the problem.

As the three-day blackout and state of calamity have shown, the problem has worsened since the 2022 campaign, and is aggravating poverty and underdevelopment in the province. The Occidental Mindoro Electric Cooperative, which won the power distribution contract through open bidding, sources the power from a bunker-fired diesel plant in San Jose operated by Occidental Mindoro Consolidated Power Corp. OMCPC, however, is currently providing only 20 percent of local needs, according to OMECO.

OMCPC was awarded the supply contract by OMECO in 2020 through a competitive selection process. CSP completion, however, was delayed, and the Energy Regulatory Commission, which is supposed to subsidize OMCPC, decided to penalize OMECO by requiring the cooperative to shoulder 50 percent of the subsidy. OMECO protested the penalty, while the NPC’s payment of over half of the subsidy was also delayed. With the unpaid subsidies accumulating to over P1 billion, OMCPC cannot purchase bunker fuel, so its power generation has been acutely curtailed, from its optimum capacity of 20 megawatts to just seven MW daily.

The NPC has pointed to the surge in fuel prices for its inability to fulfill its subsidy obligations to OMCPC. The subsidy is instead being paid in monthly installments.

With the impasse over the subsidy from the NPC, the government is eyeing the emergency procurement of generators for OMECO and the release of P5 million for OMCPC’s acquisition of bunker fuel. In the meantime, in the 21st century, over half a million residents of the province must continue to endure life with near-zero electricity.

CSP

SUMMER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Countdown

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 day ago
This early, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says he is already counting the remaining days in his presidency.
Opinion
fbtw

Legal, not medical, sense

By A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) | By Jose C. Sison | 1 day ago
This is another case of annulment of marriage due to psychological incapacity of spouse.
Opinion
fbtw

‘Don’t get mad, get even’

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 1 day ago
A Grab Car driver shared his opinion that some of the most corrupt enforcers in Metro Manila are from the City of Manila as often shared by other Grab drivers.
Opinion
fbtw

Extraction

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 2 days ago
Yes, there are Filipinos in Sudan. Several hundred of them.
Opinion
fbtw

Want cheaper cost of goods? Unburden domestic shippers

By GOTCHA | By Jarius Bondoc | 1 day ago
Food, clothing, shelter materials and other goods are so costly. Blame special groups who make archipelagic shipping expensive.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Elisse, uunahin ang pagpupundar kesa pagpapakasal!

By SHOWBIZ | By Salve V. Asis | 56 minutes ago
Wala pa sa plano ni Elisse Joson ang pagpapakasal nila ni McCoy de Leon.
Opinion
fbtw

Lalaki sa Likod..., nagpapakilig

By SHOW-MY | By Salve V. Asis | 56 minutes ago
In all fairness, nagpakilig at nagpasabik ang unang episode ng pinakabagong digital na serye ng Puregold, Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile, nang ipakita ang kakaibang chemistry sa tambalan nina Bryce (Wilbert Ross)...
Opinion
fbtw

Mga restored films ng ABS-CBN, ipapalabas nang libre

By SHOW-MY | By Salve V. Asis | 56 minutes ago
Nagbalik ang ABS-CBN Film Restoration sa pagpapalabas ng mga restored classics sa UP Film Institute noong Abril 22 para sa theatrical premiere ng 1950 LVN classic na Mutya ng Pasig.
Opinion
fbtw

Voltes V: Legacy, extended sa lahat ng SM Cinemas!

By SHOW-MY | By Salve V. Asis | 56 minutes ago
Extended na sa lahat ng SM Cinemas ang Voltes V Legacy: The Cinematic Experience! Pwede pang humabol sa mga sinehan at panoorin ang pasilip sa unang tatlong linggo ng V5 hanggang May 2 sa lahat ng SM Cinemas na...
Opinion
fbtw

Tito Sotto kinumpirmang nakikipag-usap sa TV5 at ABS-CBN, TF nina Vic at Joey hulugan muna!

By SHOW-MY | By Salve V. Asis | 56 minutes ago
Ayaw mag-elaborate ni Tito Sotto pero kinumpirma nitong may ongoing talks sa pagitan ng Eat Bulaga and TV5.
Opinion
fbtw

Daniel, ibang tImpla ang gagawing pelikula

By SHOWBIZ NEW NOW NA! | By Boy Abunda | 56 minutes ago
Dalawang pelikula ang nakatakdang gawin ni Daniel Padilla ngayong taon.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with