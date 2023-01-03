^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Black eye for the Phl

The Philippine Star
January 3, 2023 | 12:00am

With the gradual easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the Department of Tourism recorded 2.6 million arrivals in 2022. Despite the continuing emergence of new strains of the COVID virus, the travel industry is expected to continue its recovery this year.

All countries are preparing to deal with this recovery, and working to boost their competitiveness as travel destinations. The year opened with the Philippines unfortunately getting a black eye in this competition. Chaos reigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from mid-morning of Jan. 1 after “technical issues” forced the cancellation of hundreds of domestic and international flights.

Yesterday afternoon, the Manila International Airport Authority reported that the “technical issues” in the Communications, Navigation and Surveillance Systems for Air Traffic Management had been resolved. Flight disruptions, however, are expected to continue until Jan. 4. The technical issues hit the CNS/ATM of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines at the height of one of the busiest travel seasons, when people were rushing to return home following the holiday break.

Among the thousands who were stranded were overseas Filipino workers returning to their jobs in their host countries. Rebooking flights, especially those with interconnections, can be a challenge even during non-peak travel seasons. It can be a nightmare during peak season. Affected carriers had to scramble for aircraft. The suspension of all flights to and from the NAIA meant that some flights had to be held back while planes that were already airborne had to be diverted to other airports.

The NAIA has had some improvements in the past years, but the New Year’s Day glitch exposed the lingering inadequacies of the airport. CAAP officials said the CNS/ATM suffered a power outage last Monday morning. A standby uninterrupted power system came on, but this also broke down. Transport officials said the malfunction could have been caused by spare parts that had needed replacement for some time now. Procurement of the spare parts, however, took a back seat as government resources were poured into the COVID response, the officials said. The Manila Electric Co. said there was no power outage, fluctuation or related problems in its NAIA distribution network.

Airports give indelible first and last impressions of a country. The NAIA, the country’s busiest gateway and one of the oldest airports in Asia, has been progressively left behind by main gateways in neighboring countries, which poured resources into the continuing upgrade of their air traffic facilities. Those airports became regional hubs for many foreign carriers, allowing direct flights to many foreign destinations and boosting their tourism competitiveness.

The chaos at the NAIA on the first day of 2023 is an eye-opener on the sorry state of the country’s main airport, which needs urgent attention.

NAIA

TRAVEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Government deficiencies

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 1 day ago
As President Bongbong Marcos spends this week traveling to China on official business, let us all pray that the time spent there will make him fully aware of what the Philippines needs to improve in the same way...
Opinion
fbtw

Holiday tearjerker

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 day ago
As 2022 drew to a close, an image went viral: one red onion, sitting forlornly on a weighing scale, costing P43.20 as a kilo was priced at P720.
Opinion
fbtw

No more extension

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 day ago
Luckily for him, too, the 65-year old PBBM had already undergone his primary vaccine and booster shot.
Opinion
fbtw

The boss

By QWERTYMAN | By JOSE DALISAY | 1 day ago
(This week, our story deals with two security guards chatting between Christmas and New Year about money, power and ambition.)
Opinion
fbtw

Petitioning a parent charged with fraud

By IMMIGRATION CORNER | By Michael J. Gurfinkel | 2 days ago
Many US citizens want to petition their parents to join them in the US.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Happiest

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 hour ago
Filipinos, it appears, are even more defiant than the Ukrainians.
Opinion
fbtw

New year chaos

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Could the New Year chaos at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport be a portent of things to come for us, here in this insanely chaotic nation of 110 million? I surely hope not because this is certainly bad news...
Opinion
fbtw

20 national holidays a year

By SENTINEL | By Ramon T. Tulfo | 1 hour ago
The Bongbong Marcos administration started the New Year on the wrong foot.
Opinion
fbtw

EDITORIAL - Unhappy

1 day ago
New Year Chaos greeted the start of 2023 in the country, as flights in and out of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport were canceled yesterday due to what authorities described as “technical issues”...
Opinion
fbtw

EDITORIAL - New Year challenges

2 days ago
After the holiday celebrations and revelry comes the hard work. The country, buried in debt that has ballooned to P13.52 trillion, must continue its post-pandemic recovery with economic analysts warning of a looming...
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with