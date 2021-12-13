


































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Opinion
                        
Why we failed
                        

                           
HINDSIGHT - F. Sionil Jose - The Philippine Star
December 13, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
A reader has commented that with all the years behind me, I can explain how and why we failed.



It is very painful for me to do this, having witnessed so many of the obvious mistakes that our leaders and, of course, how we, as a people, failed. We must remember that in the 1950s and 1960s, although World War II laid waste to Manila and much of the countryside, we were the richest, most modern country in Asia, next to Japan.



South Korea and its capital, Seoul, were far more devastated than Manila by the Korean War in the early 1950s. In one generation, however, it has not only recovered, but it has also gained ascendancy; without a shipping industry to begin with, South Korea is now the builder of the biggest ships in the world, a leading car manufacturer and the home of Samsung, one of the world’s best electronics giants.



The South Korean economic miracle is instructive. Development starts with capital accumulation, whether it is by the state or the oligarchy. We had lots of that capital, but much of it went out, hoarded in Switzerland or invested in China, Spain and other countries. If it was not sent abroad, it was used to fund nonproductive enterprises, the golf courses and swanky resorts, the condos, all of which are not producing goods.



This can be explained by the people who held all this financial wealth. Their attitudes are not those of creative nation builders but those of exploiters and landlords, which they inherited from the colonizers for whom they worked either as partners or as agents. They are of course indolent, for their attitudes are those of landlords waiting only for the rent or their share of the harvest. Landlordism is one of the basic cultural obstructions to development. How to change landlords into producers is the primary challenge to the Filipino elite.



The Philippines has, no doubt, many natural resources, most of which are not renewable. Our forests, for instance, are now a mere 20 percent of what they were. In the 1950s, we denuded them without reforesting. We exported logs instead of lumber or finished wood products. Our craftsmen and designers produced world class furniture for export. Now, they have no hardwood to work with; we import it.



We have lagged behind in technical expertise but have produced a surplus of lawyers and humanists without jobs awaiting them when they graduate. We have forced our graduates and unemployed to seek employment abroad, leaving thousands of wretched wrecked families. This started during the Marcos regime, which also marked the beginning of our economic decline because of wrong economic policies that supported the importation of goods that could have easily been manufactured here.



The basic foundation of industrialization is the establishment of the steel industry, but that steel mill industry was dismantled and sold. Smuggling was rampant, and it destroyed the textile industry and in agriculture, the death of ramie and cotton and abaca plantations.



There never was enough power in the country which is why power generation is most expensive but profitable. Marcos planned a nuclear power plant which could have reduced power costs, but that nuclear plant was abandoned.



The Korean War in the early 1950s devastated Korea, too. I saw that nation on its knees. After General Park Chung Hee’s successful coup in the 1960s, he summoned all the big business leaders and told them to modernize South Korea, and he would assist them. But if that country was not modernized after 20 years, he would cut off their heads. The people believed him. At one time when the economy faltered, the women bequeathed their jewelry and their gold to the government. Korean overseas workers enlarged the domestic capital. In the 1960s, all of Korea’s mountains were bare; now they are reforested.



It has been claimed that the progress in South Korea was also primarily powered by the Confucian ethic which made the Koreans more amenable to an autocratic government. This point of view is debatable. But one thing is for sure: the Koreans work harder than most, and they produced cheaper and better-quality products that could compete in the world market. South Korean industry is supported by an understanding government for as long as the businessmen are modernizers.



The South Korean movie industry is also instructive, utilizing native and historical themes with scripts written by their best writers. It has captured the world’s imagination and with it, the international market.



It must be remembered that all these economic developments were made even under the threat of war with North Korea. The possibility of the resumption of the Korean War is always imminent in the South Korean mind.



South Korean democracy is thriving, and the justice system is working, making it possible for that system to punish its highest officials who have done their country wrong.



Now, let us look at our leaders, particularly Marcos, when the rot really started. His election was a landslide, his term foisted by this country’s finest technocrats. But towards the end of his second term, the glory had faded; to continue his reign, he had to declare Martial Law which enabled him and his wife to plunder the country with the help of his oligarchs and the monopolies he created.



After him, the so-called colorless reformist leaders, all of whom were hobbled by corruption. Duterte, it is now evident, is not much different, although he has a lot of new infrastructure to show. Like Marcos, he has his own circle of favored oligarchs, and only God knows his real SALN and the pile he made, the tremendous debts he had incurred which future Filipino generations will have to pay.



Is the Filipino case hopeless?



In light of the South Korean experience, pessimists say it is, and they have a lot of empirical evidence to back this conclusion. I disagree; the leaders who led us to perdition are, in the long run, minor incidents in our history. Some of our problems are not their creation but are inherent in an archaic, outmoded political system that needs to be changed immediately. Persistent social engineering can also change barnacled attitudes and customs. Nationalism as inspiration is the crucial ingredient in development. Unfortunately, the wealthy Filipinos and their political collaborators have no love or devotion for our country which they plundered.



I hope it will be possible to do all these things after the elections next year. That is, if we vote wisely.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SALN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
‘Let’s hold the line together for truth!’


                                 

                                                                        POSTSCRIPT -
                                                                        By Federico D. Pascual Jr.
                                     | December 12, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
We stand in solidarity with Rappler CEO Maria Ressa speaking in Oslo, Norway, as “representative of every journalist who is forced to sacrifice so much to hold the line, to stay true to our values and mission...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
False alarm


                                 

                                                                        SENTINEL -
                                                                        By Ramon T. Tulfo
                                     | December 11, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
The mass hysteria all over the world over the COVID-19 Omicron variant was a false alarm, after all.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
‘Trickle down’ does not work


                                 

                                                                        BREAKTHROUGH -
                                                                        By Elfren S. Cruz
                                     | December 12, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
For those who truly love the Philippines and the Filipino people, it is such a frustrating experience to read the history of this country and see how backward we are. 

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Keeping an eye on Ukraine


                                 

                                                                        POLITICAL FUTURES -
                                                                        By Ian Bremmer
                                     | December 12, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Russia has moved nearly 100,000 soldiers into position near its border with Ukraine over the past several weeks. I

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Survey watch


                                 

                                                                        SKETCHES -
                                                                        By Ana Marie Pamintuan
                                     | December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Even with the official campaign period  still weeks away – Feb. 8 for national posts and March 25 for local – candidates are already hard at work raising their profiles.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Post-COVID world


                                 

                                                                        COMMONSENSE -
                                                                        By Marichu A. Villanueva
                                     | December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
“I believe we’re over the hump of this contagion,” Dominguez averred.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
A challenge, Comelec


                                 

                                                                        AS A MATTER OF FACT -
                                                                        By Sara Soliven De Guzman
                                     | December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
On the hot topic of the day: While some are not satisfied with the Supreme Court ruling upholding the constitutionality of most of the challenged provisions of the Anti-Terror Act, the fact that two of the more controversial...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
DILG reset needed


                                 

                                                                        CTALK -
                                                                        By Cito Beltran
                                     | December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
After prioritizing IATF-related functions for 19 months and with a national election about to “officially” start, it is about time that Secretary Ed Año and his team at the Department of the Interior...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Why we failed


                                 

                                                                        HINDSIGHT -
                                                                        By F. Sionil Jose
                                     | December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
A reader has commented that with all the years behind me, I can explain how and why we failed.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
The Christmas spirit of sharing


                                 

                                                                        THOUGHTS TO GUIDE US BY -
                                                                        By Elvie Punzalan-Estavillo
                                     | December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Hohoho! It’s Christmas time again. 

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with