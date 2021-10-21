


































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Opinion
                        
Mateship and Bayanihan: In pursuit of peace
                        

                           
AUSSIE DIPLOMACY MATTERS - Steven J. Robinson - The Philippine Star
October 21, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
Regular readers of this column will know that this year Australia and the Philippines are celebrating 75 years of formal relations – significant not just due to the number, but because of all we have done together since the first Australian consulate was opened in Manila in 1946.



However, it was an action on this very week 77 years ago, where Australia and the Philippines forged the bonds of “mateship and bayanihan,” reflecting the common values and deep friendships which continue to characterize our close engagement today.



From 23 to 26 October 1944, the bulk of the Royal Australian Navy battle force – including our two largest heavy cruisers, along with destroyers, frigates and landing ships – fought alongside Philippine, US and Allied forces for the liberation of the Philippines in the largest naval battle ever fought, the Battle of Leyte Gulf.



Having visited the site of the battle myself, I found it hard to imagine that the calm waters between Surigao and Tacloban was the scene where hundreds of ships and thousands of sailors fought in a decisive action that secured the liberation of the Philippines and paved the way to end the war. It was costly on all sides, including for Australia.



At the beginning of the battle, while supporting the liberation landings at Leyte, Australia´s flagship HMAS Australia was struck by an enemy aircraft. Thirty-two sailors were killed and 64 injured, forcing the ship to retire for repairs. Several days later, Australian ships again entered action when the cruiser HMAS Shropshire and destroyer HMAS Arunta defended the landings against enemy battleships and cruisers in Surigao Strait as part of the joint Australian and US force.



HMAS Shropshire, Australia, Arunta and several other Australian warships would go on to support the landings at Lingayen and the bombardment of Corregidor, but not before suffering many losses. Overall, 4,000 Australian servicemen fought in the liberation of the Philippines, 92 were killed and many hundreds more were wounded.



It is important for Australia to reflect on these events and remember the courage and sacrifice of all who fought here and across the Philippines in the seas, skies and land in the cause of peace. The wise words of one of those veterans, David Mattiske, a sailor aboard the HMAS Shropshire, are now fittingly engraved upon the wall of the Battle of Surigao Strait Memorial: “Let us pray: that we never have another world war.”



Indeed, I would like to extend a special thank you to the people and authorities of Surigao del Norte, for the continued remembrance service given annually to your nation’s heroes and veterans, and to those who fought alongside you, to liberate the Philippines at Leyte Gulf.



In remembering these events, it is also important to celebrate that the common values which Australia and the Philippines demonstrated at Leyte 77 years ago continue to endure today and have been demonstrated many times in recent years.



Whether through Australia’s emergency support following Typhoon Yolanda where over Australian 500 sailors, soldiers and aviators answered the call to work alongside their Filipino friends, or during the siege of Marawi, where Australia provided direct support to the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the liberation of the city, our shared values of mateship and bayanihan continue to bind our nations.



Of course, more recently, we have also seen this spirit in the response to the COVID pandemic – where Australia has contributed substantial support, including through vaccines, medical equipment and logistics support to assist the Philippines.



Less than a month ago, I was pleased to hand over P54 million in emergency medical equipment to the Philippine Armed Forces during the port visit to Manila of the Australian navy’s largest ship, HMAS Canberra. The ship was part of an Australian maritime task group which was in the Philippines to conduct training with the Philippines during the three-month Indo-Pacific Endeavor 2021 (IPE21).



Notably, three members of the Philippine Armed Forces were fully integrated with the Royal Australian Navy as part of IPE21, including the task group’s overall Deputy Commander, Philippine Navy Captain Constantino Reyes. It was an honor for Australia to have Captain Reyes serve in this role.



Last week, I also visited Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija, where Australian soldiers and their Filipino counterparts are training together to build expertise and capacity to respond to the myriad of challenges facing us today – including from threats such as terrorism and insurgency.



Seeing the HMAS Canberra in Manila and visiting Fort Magsaysay was a poignant reminder that while much has changed over the past 77 years – from the Battle of Leyte Gulf in October 1944 through to the modern day, Australia´s commitment as a friend to the Philippines’ peace, security and prosperity and the stability of an ASEAN-led region, is ongoing, and will remain rock solid.



*      *      *



Steven J. Robinson AO is the Australian Ambassador to the Philippines. Follow him on Twitter @AusAmbPH.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      US
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
How to detect China’s Manchurian Candidate


                                 

                                                                        GOTCHA -
                                                                        By Jarius Bondoc
                                     | October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
As it does elsewhere, the Chinese Communist Party will meddle in Philippine Election 2022.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
‘Who pushed me?’


                                 

                                                                        CTALK -
                                                                        By Cito Beltran
                                     | October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
There was a millionaire who had the best cattle, the most money and the most beautiful wife in the state.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Overconfidence


                                 

                                                                        SKETCHES -
                                                                        By Ana Marie Pamintuan
                                     | October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
It must be vaccine overconfidence. Or the relaxation of health protocol enforcement. Or simply quarantine fatigue. Or all of the above.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Being Filipino today


                                 

                                                                        THE CORNER ORACLE -
                                                                        By Andrew J. Masigan
                                     | October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Life is normal here despite the lingering effects of COVID. People are out and life has reverted back as it was in 2019.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Is Leni the unifying leader our country desperately needs?


                                 

                                                                        By Leonardo Q. Montemayor
                                     | October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Vice-President Leni Robredo has always struck me as a decent, caring and sincere person and public servant.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Malampaya shares’ sale to Udenna hit


                                 

                                                                        POSTSCRIPT -
                                                                        By Federico D. Pascual Jr.
                                     | October 21, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Read the front page for more details of the bargain sale of Malampaya shares to Udenna Corp. and the graft charges filed against Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, Udenna chair Dennis Uy and 24 others over the transaction...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Backdoor


                                 

                                                                        FIRST PERSON -
                                                                        By Alex Magno
                                     | October 21, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Among the many flaws of the 1987 Constitution is the party-list system.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Democracy and the poor


                                 

                                                                        BREAKTHROUGH -
                                                                        By Elfren S. Cruz
                                     | October 21, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
In the 70s, it was easy for a country to choose sides between the two superpowers. 

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Why the dilly-dallying?


                                 

                                                                        SENTINEL -
                                                                        By Ramon T. Tulfo
                                     | October 21, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
How come the Bureau of Customs dilly-dallies in demanding payment from Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., concerning the amount of P141 billion in unpaid taxes?

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Mateship and Bayanihan: In pursuit of peace


                                 

                                                                        AUSSIE DIPLOMACY MATTERS -
                                                                        By Steven J. Robinson
                                     | October 21, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Regular readers of this column will know that this year Australia and the Philippines are celebrating 75 years of formal relations – significant not just due to the number, but because of all we have done together...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with