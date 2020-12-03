NEWS COMMENTARIES
EDITORIAL - UV light warning
EDITORIAL - UV light warning
(The Philippine Star) - December 3, 2020 - 12:00am

Wearing face masks, physical distancing and hand washing have become ingrained in the response to the COVID pandemic. Other health safety measures, however, remain in the trial and error stage.

There are continuing debates on the usefulness of face shields. Discussions have emerged on whether acrylic dividers in certain establishments such as restaurants provide protection or in fact pose risks of COVID transmission by trapping pathogens within a small space, even if not enclosed.

Since the coronavirus is said to linger in fomites – objects or materials where pathogens might stick, such as furniture and utensils – there are also concerns about the level of hygiene inside public utility vehicles where plastic sheets are installed to enforce distancing.

Now there are also warnings about the use of ultraviolet light for disinfecting objects such as gadgets, furniture, clothing and even entire rooms. Health experts have warned that UV rays, when used improperly, can be harmful to humans.

In the early months of the pandemic, the Department of Health had warned against the improper use of UV devices for disinfection. The DOH stresses that UV-emitting devices must be used with expert supervision.

Last Nov. 24, the Food and Drug Administration issued a public health warning on the use of UV-emitting devices. While UVC light, which is used in “germicidal” or disinfection lamps, can kill certain pathogens, health experts warn that it can also cause severe sunburn and eye injury. Health experts warn that UVC and UV-B light can be carcinogenic and cause eye cataracts. Even UV-A in sunlight, which provides natural Vitamin D, can accelerate skin aging in case of overexposure.

Health professionals are cautioning the public particularly against the personal use of UVC disinfecting devices. To prevent COVID infection, health experts say the best defenses are still hand washing with soap and water, disinfection with alcohol, cough/sneeze etiquette and physical distancing. It would be tragic if one avoids the coronavirus but suffers skin burns, develops eye cataracts or, worse, cancer.

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-DENR chief Defensor’s quarry blamed for floods
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Former environment secretary Mike Defensor might wish to react. Mainstream and social media are blaming his hillside quarry for last month’s destructive floods in east Metro Manila and suburbs.
Opinion
fbfb
What went wrong and what can we do?
THE CORNER ORACLE - By Andrew J. Masigan | December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
From Bloomberg to CNBC, from the BBC to Al Jazeera, the Philippines is spoken of in a negative light after recording the most severe economic contraction in ASEAN and having one of the poorest prospects for recovery...
Opinion
fbfb
Substitutes sought for COVID vaccine
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | December 3, 2020 - 12:00am
While waiting for an affordable vaccine, many Filipinos are trying alternative defenses, including virgin coconut oil and steam inhalation, against the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected more than 64,150,000 people...
Opinion
fbfb
Super spreaders
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
It will probably be a happy Christmas for the mother of Father Nicanor Austriaco of the OCTA Research team: she is expecting the COVID vaccine to arrive next month… but this is in the United States.
Opinion
fbfb
Access for all
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
From day 1, President Duterte has made it clear that once the COVID-19 vaccine is made available, his administration will prioritize the poor alongside all frontliners and the medically compromised and senior c...
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
Integrated
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | December 3, 2020 - 12:00am
During the Marcos period, the country invested in seven showcase industrialization projects.
Opinion
fbfb
A tale of two countries
FROM THE STANDS - By Domini M. Torrevillas | December 3, 2020 - 12:00am
“In a democracy, someone who fails to get elected to office can always console himself with the thought that there was something not quite fair about it.”
Opinion
fbfb
Humanist economics
BREAKTHROUGH - By Elfren S. Cruz | December 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The term “humanist management” is now beginning to be popular in academic circles.
Opinion
fbfb
What the Philippines can learn from the US elections
By Andres D. Bautista | December 3, 2020 - 12:00am
An earlier article discussed Philippine election practices observed in the 2020 US election.
Opinion
fbfb
EDITORIAL - Global solidarity vs HIV-AIDS
1 day ago
The coronavirus pandemic has derailed the battle against another public health problem: HIV-AIDS.
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with