NEWS COMMENTARIES
EDITORIAL - No MCC grant
EDITORIAL - No MCC grant
(The Philippine Star) - November 14, 2020 - 12:00am

Because of the immense funding needed for the coronavirus pandemic response, with revenue sources massively reduced amid the economic contraction, the government has had to obtain funds from foreign sources. Officials said that as of Nov. 4, the government had secured a total of $10.1 billion in loans and grants for the COVID response. Obviously, grants that need no repayment should be preferred over loans, no matter how soft the repayment terms.

A grant of over $400 million would go a long way in the pandemic response, especially in the procurement of COVID vaccines that several foreign pharmaceutical companies are expected to roll out within a few months. Senators have lamented what they consider to be a small allocation for vaccine procurement in the proposed national budget for 2021.

A decade ago, the country qualified for a five-year grant of $433.91 million from the US Millennium Challenge Corp. The MCC was established by the US government in 2004 to provide grants to developing countries that demonstrate a commitment to good governance, which places them on the path of solid and sustainable economic growth.

Countries need to pass at least 10 of 20 indicators, plus two “hard hurdles” – either the “political rights” or “civil liberties” indicator, and the “control of corruption.” A Sept. 8 report of the MCC said the Philippines, whose first MCC grant expired in May 2016, was one of 68 countries being considered for the new package.

A report this week, however, showed that while the Philippines passed 12 of the 20 indicators, it failed one of the “hard hurdles” – control of corruption – and cannot qualify for the MCC grant. The country also failed in rule of law and freedom of information. Philippine officials said the country would opt instead for funding assistance from the US Agency for International Development. USAID has extended P780 million so far for the Philippines’ pandemic response. Still, the MCC aid would have been a significant addition to the pandemic resources.

President Duterte has given priority to the campaign against corruption. But there are major obstacles in his path, among them corrupt politicians and magistrates, and an ombudsman who has become a champion of opaqueness in government. The country’s failure to qualify for the MCC grant in this public health crisis should add to the government’s resolve to fight corruption.

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Divisorry state in Manila
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | November 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The best and very colorful Facebook posts regarding the beautification of the City of Manila may entice you to go downtown and experience the “restoration” of historic sights and bridges, but be forewarned...
Opinion
fbfb
Trump an amateur beside Bongbong
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | November 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Despite his setback at the polls, President Trump is still the most powerful man in the USA.
Opinion
fbfb
The newest ‘czar’ vs corruption
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | November 13, 2020 - 12:00am
If there is someone in the Cabinet of President Rodrigo Duterte who can keep him in check from meting out extra-legal punishment, it appears to be Department of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.
Opinion
fbfb
Signs of recovery
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | November 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Catanduanes after Super Typhoon Rolly looks like Eastern Samar after Super Typhoon Yolanda. Calabarzon and Metro Manila, meanwhile, have been among the hardest hit by Typhoon Ulysses.
Opinion
fbfb
Resilience
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | November 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Typhoon Ulysses lived up to its heroic name, crashing into Luzon’s belly and leaving devastation in its wake.
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
Disaster strikes
FROM A DISTANCE - By Veronica Pedrosa | November 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Many thousands of people in the Philippines face a staggeringly complex set of challenges.
Opinion
fbfb
Can Biden heal a divided America and forge unity?
AT GROUND LEVEL - By Satur C. Ocampo | November 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Pressure is building up on US President Donald Trump to concede the clear victory of former Vice President Joseph Biden in the Nov. 3 presidential race.
Opinion
fbfb
Cheers
SEARCH FOR TRUTH - By Ernesto P. Maceda Jr. | November 14, 2020 - 12:00am
The week long obsession on the US presidential race was a welcome reprieve from the morbid figures we’ve tuned in to since March. Now, it’s back to our reality and we’re blessed to be seeing better...
Opinion
fbfb
Filipino BL series flies high
LODESTAR - By Danton Remoto | November 14, 2020 - 12:00am
It can only happen in social media.
Opinion
fbfb
Ilagan bishop catches COVID-19
By Raymund Catindig | November 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The St. Michael’s Cathedral in Gamu, Isabela was temporarily closed to the public yesterday after Ilagan Bishop William Antonio tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with