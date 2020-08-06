NEWS COMMENTARIES
Thoughts to guide us by
Elvie Punzalan-Estavillo (The Philippine Star) - August 6, 2020 - 12:00am

Confusing, chaotic, almost on the brink of bankruptcy is our world today... dark with rage, with well-founded fears, with uncertainty, despair almost!

We hark for leaders to inspire, motivate and lead us by good example. To assure us there is a lifeline to latch on to, and pull ourselves up with, especially those in the abyss of despair.

Leaders must realize their lives belong to the people they swore to serve. Realize that whatever power, talents, wealth God benevolently gave them must be generously shared with their fellowmen. Leaders shall be judged and remembered by these yardsticks... loved or hated, revered or mocked, respected or despised. No legacy is richer, better, more priceless than INTEGRITY.

In perilous times like these, only our united persistent action can stop us from being thrown into an even darker pit. Let us keep the flame of hope, of utmost optimism, burning in our hearts, and goad us to act positively. For in the end, ‘tis our lives, our tomorrows that are at stake.

Peace, good health, safety and abundance to us all!

*   *   *

Email: mega_abundant_lv@yahoo.com

INTEGRITY
