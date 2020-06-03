NEWS COMMENTARIES
EDITORIAL - Commuting Nightmare
(The Philippine Star) - June 3, 2020 - 12:00am

Several lawmakers pointed it out: the government had 11 weeks to prepare for the easing of community quarantine restrictions. So why did commuters in Metro Manila go through hell as they returned to work on the first day of the general community quarantine on Monday?

Pre-pandemic, the daily commute in the National Capital Region had been horrid for a long time. Inefficient, uncoordinated deployment of public transport assets, ineffectual traffic enforcement, and a system of paying public utility drivers based on the number of passengers they picked up aggravated the inadequate road infrastructure amid a continually growing number of vehicles. Before the coronavirus pandemic, a morning rush hour commute of up to three hours was not unusual for those working or studying in the National Capital Region.

On Monday, the first day of the NCR’s shift to general community quarantine, that commute stretched up to four hours one way. Some workers weren’t even able to commute and were forced to return home. In several areas, physical distancing flew out the window as commuters desperate for a ride competed for the few public transport vehicles that came their way.

Yesterday, senators and labor groups blamed the Department of Transportation for the mess. DOTr officials, for their part, appealed to employers to provide shuttles for their workers. Other officials described the commuters’ ordeal as birth pains, as more buses were fielded yesterday and the commuting experience improved.

Those birth pains should leave indelible lessons on the need to take into consideration the situation of the country’s workforce, the majority of whom depend on public transportation. The government has stressed the need to gradually restart the economy. This cannot happen if employees are unable to reach their workplaces.

NCR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
An interview with Taiwan’s VP on the pandemic
SHOOTING STRAIGHT - By Bobit S. Avila | June 2, 2020 - 12:00am
It is already the second day of June and by now the City of Cebu has began its shift from being under Enhanced Community Quarantine to a General Community Quarantine like Cebu Province and this is due to our massive...
Opinion
fbfb
Banking
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | June 2, 2020 - 12:00am
By undertaking “enhanced community quarantine” measures, we managed to save our health system from collapsing in the face of a pandemic.
Opinion
fbfb
Philippines tweets SpaceX: ‘Mabuhay!’
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | June 2, 2020 - 12:00am
While protesters were rioting in several cities to dramatize grievances that were raked up with the May 25 killing of a black American by a police officer in Minneapolis, a commercial US capsule was docking Sunday...
Opinion
fbfb
Don’t look away
TOWARDS JUSTICE - By Emmeline Aglipay-Villar | June 2, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s time we had a serious talk about the children of our nation. About the way thousands of them are being abused, for profit and malicious entertainment.
Opinion
fbfb
‘I can’t breathe’
FROM THE STANDS - By Domini M. Torrevillas | June 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The spasmic dread over possible deaths inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic has far from becoming dissipated than a new “virus” swept across United States cities decrying the death of a black man in...
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
How effective are facemasks, app-based contact tracing?
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | June 3, 2020 - 12:00am
France in pre-COVID-19 times forbade face-covering hijab in malls, trains, parks, schools, and government offices.
53 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
Transport new normal
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | June 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Early in the pandemic, a government official voiced something learned from the COVID quarantine: if you want to empty the streets and force people to stay home, suspend mass transportation.
53 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
Back to basic in the new normal
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | June 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Ironically, biking along major, busy thoroughfares like Edsa and Roxas Boulevard is not allowed.
53 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
The fisherman speaks
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | June 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Once we emerge from this pandemic, we will not be able to keep doing what we were doing, and as we were doing it.
53 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
A profile on Switzerland
THE CORNER ORACLE - By Andrew J. Masigan | June 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Just before the quarantine, I had the privilege of breaking bread with Swiss Ambassador Alain Gaschen and his lovely wife, Daniela. Over Filipino food at XO46 Heritage Bistro, we talked about the state of Filipino-Swiss...
53 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with