Thoughts to guide us by

(For October 2019)

Most people tend to treat life as a race! More often than not, they are overly concerned with what others have and are doing.

Likened to a boat race, one must not be distracted by how fast or slow others row their boats. Better yet, prepare, focus and, calmly but surely, keep rowing your boat to pre-destined destination. Allow not yourself to be swept away by the current flow of heightened crass materialism, ever-increasing commercialism, power-and-wealth tripping... that give rise to widespread violence and negative emotions! They sweep away time-honored moral values held dear by our forebears. Be patient and gentle to obtain good results. As the kindergarten song goes... row, row, row your boat gently down the stream.”

Enjoy whatever you do... it makes things effortless and productive. One can be hardworking, and still have lots of fun! Hahaha Happy!

Brighten up the way for you and the rest of mankind, too... and surely your ride will be pleasantly enjoyable... for merrily, merrily, life is just a dream!

Peace, good health, safety and abundance to us all!

